Isles to rotate lines amid active schedule

Barry Trotz intends to rotate his personnel through the Islanders’ heavily condensed scheduled the rest of the season.

So the coach made two changes to his lineup for Sunday night’s game against the Ducks at UBS Arena even with the Islanders coming off back-to-back regulation wins for the first time since Nov. 4-6.

Ross Johnston drew in for Matt Martin on the fourth line, and Oliver Wahlstrom was back in the lineup after a one-game absence for fellow former first-rounder Kieffer Bellows on the third line.

"If the lines are going well, I tend not to touch them," Trotz said. "With a guy like Johnner, or Marty, that’s an easy flip. They do a little bit of that role. Kieffer can play both wings so that may determine where he goes in the lineup. Wahlly just generally plays right [wing]."

Including Sunday, the Islanders play 27 games in 48 days.

Looking ahead

The Islanders have only 11 games remaining at UBS Arena after concluding a six-game homestand on Sunday. They play three of their next four on the road, starting on Tuesday night in Washington, and open April with a five-game road trip, playing eight of their first nine games in the season’s final month on the road.

Welcome back

Massapequa’s Sonny Milano played in his third career NHL game on Long Island and his first for the Ducks.

The 25-year-old left wing was the 16th overall pick in 2014 by the Blue Jackets. He went without a point in Columbus’ 4-3 loss to the Islanders on March 31, 2016, and in a 2-0 defeat on Nov. 30, 2019. Both of those games were at Barclays Center.

Isles files

Defenseman Sebastian Aho was a healthy scratch for the second straight game . . . Monday marks one week until the NHL trade deadline on March 21.