Cal Clutterbuck will be a game-time decision for Wednesday night’s Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

But Islanders coach Barry Trotz said he is also contemplating other lineup changes in the wake of Monday night’s 8-2 loss to the Lightning in the series opener, which included Clutterbuck appearing to suffer a lower-body injury blocking a shot.

“[Clutterbuck] didn’t practice yesterday, for the most part,” Trotz said on Wednesday morning. “Yes, I’m contemplating a few changes. We went back and forth on a few people on what we might need going forward here. Some of it might be predicated on the status of Clutterbuck tonight.”

A separate decision will have to be made on which goalie Trotz starts.

Thomas Greiss earned back-to-back starts after notching his first career playoff shutout with 16 saves in a 4-0 win over the Flyers in Saturday’s Game 7 in Toronto. But he was pulled after the Lightning opened a 3-1 lead on their first nine shots. Semyon Varlamov, who had started 14 of the first 15 postseason games, allowed an additional five goals on 25 shots.

Clutterbuck exited at 11:50 of the second period after blocking defenseman Mikhail Sergachev’s hard power-play shot. He skated slowly off the ice and limped to the Islanders’ dressing room, needing help to do so. Clutterbuck did return to the Islanders’ bench shortly after the start of the third period but did not take a shift and then quickly retreated back to the team’s room.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Clutterbuck missed 30 games after Patrice Bergeron’s skate lacerated his left wrist at Boston on Dec. 19. His fourth-line trio with center Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin was intact only for 19 of the Islanders’ 68 regular-season games.

Lamoriello nominated

The NHL announced on Wednesday that the Islanders’ Lou Lamoriello was one of three finalists for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award, along with the Lightning’s Julien BriseBois and the Stars’ Jim Nill.

The winner will be announced on Saturday. The award first was handed out in 2010.