Wednesday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum is much more than The Return of John Tavares III as far as the Islanders are concerned, no matter how memorable the three games against the Maple Leafs were last season.

“I think they’re pretty memorable,” defenseman Devon Toews said. “The crowd atmosphere is a little more intense. Playing in Toronto is intense and the ones at home have become intense now, there’s a little bit more behind it. It feels like it in that sense but, at the end of the day, it’s two points we need and the two points we want.”

“There will be a lot of energy in the building,” captain Anders Lee added. “I know the boys are looking forward to it.”

The Islanders are on an 11-0-1 streak entering the first of this season’s three games against the Maple Leafs – the other two will be in Toronto – and the conclusion of a season-high, four-game homestand. They are coming off a 2-1 win over the Panthers on Saturday afternoon at Barclays Center.

They will have Leo Komarov back in their lineup after the feisty right wing missed nine games because of a combination of neck soreness and illness. Komarov’s return means Derick Brassard will slide back into his natural role as a center, on a third line with Komarov and Michael Dal Colle, while Josh Bailey will skate on Brock Nelson’s right wing along with Anthony Beauvillier.

The Islanders won two of three against the Maple Leafs last season, both in surprisingly easy blowouts.

“We just played the right way,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “We just stayed on top of them. We didn’t give them much room. To me, they’re one of the top teams in the league in terms of talent. They’re pretty loaded up front. We’ve got to stay on the right side of pucks. We’ve got to stay out of the box and play a 200-foot game because, in small spaces or in open spaces, they can make you pay.”

First, the Islanders won 4-0 at Toronto on Dec. 29, 2018, as Mathew Barzal, Tavares’ successor as the top-line center, had his second career hat trick. Tavares’ first return to the Coliseum came on Feb. 28 as the Islanders won, 6-1, with the sellout crowd unleashing their full and sustained vitriol at Tavares for bolting for his hometown Maple Leafs via free agency (seven years, $77 million).

Tavares did score the winner as the Maple Leafs clinched a playoff berth with a 2-1 win at the Coliseum on April 1.

“I saw the game when he [first] was back,” said Brassard, who played for the Penguins, Panthers and Avalanche last season. “I think our fans are really passionate about the team. Even if John Tavares is not playing, they’re going to be loud. If you ask any players around the league, they’re going to think this is a pretty hard building to play in. I think they’re really proud of the team. They have all the right to be unhappy with the situation. As for us, we’re worried about the game. We just want to win the game.”

Trotz said the key to the Islanders feeding off the Coliseum crowd’s energy in a positive way is “just playing our game.”

“Not getting wrapped up into trying to put on a show but doing what we need to do to have success in the game and use that energy,” Trotz said. “Just feed off of it.”

Forward Mitch Marner will miss his second game with an ankle injury, but the Maple Leafs will have left wing Zach Hyman back on Tavares’ line. Hyman has been out since April 23 because of a knee injury.

“I think just getting his feet wet, getting involved, that will be a big boost to our team with what he brings and what he means to our hockey club on the ice and in the locker room,” Tavares said of Hyman. “So, having him back is great. I know it’s great for me, especially playing with him, a lot of good success last year and built some good chemistry.”

Tavares has five goals and six assists in 12 games, missing seven with an injured finger. Top-line center Auston Matthews is third in the NHL with 13 goals and seventh with 25 points. He has a four-game point streak with two goals and seven assists in that span.

The Maple Leafs dropped a weekend back-to-back, losing a 3-2 shootout to the visiting Flyers on Friday night and then 5-4 at Chicago on Saturday night.

Bailey will dress for his 814th career game, all with the Islanders, which will tie him with Bob Bourne for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time games played list.

Here are the projected lineups:

Islanders (12-3-1)

Anders Lee-Mathew Barzal-Jordan Eberle

Anthony Beauvillier-Brock Nelson-Josh Bailey

Michael Dal Colle-Derick Brassard-Leo Komarov

Ross Johnston-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Nick Leddy-Johnny Boychuk

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov (5-2-1, 2.37 goals-against average, .924 save percentage)

Maple Leafs (9-6-4)

Andreas Johnsson-Auston Matthews-William Nylander

Zach Hyman-John Tavares-Kasperi Kapanen

Ilya Mikheyev-Alexander Kerfoot-Trevor Moore

Nic Petan-Nick Shore-Frederik Gauthier

Morgan Rielly-Cody Ceci

Martin Marincin-Tyson Barrie

Travis Dermott-Justin Holl

Frederik Andersen (9-2-3, 2.62, .916)