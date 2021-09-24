MSG Networks announced on Friday it would broadcast 70 Islanders games this coming season, as well as three of the team’s six preseason games.

ESPN and TNT, the NHL’s new national television partners, previously announced there will be 12 Islanders games spread across their two network platforms.

The Islanders’ preseason opener on Sunday night against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden, along with their game against the Devils at Prudential Center on Oct. 7 and their preseason finale against the Rangers in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Oct. 9, will air on MSG Plus.

The Islanders’ regular-season opener at Carolina on Oct. 14 will also be shown on MSG Plus.

The Islanders’ home opener, against the Flames on Nov. 20 – the inaugural game at UBS Arena at Belmont Park – will be shown on MSG Plus and MSG Plus2.

The Islanders have reached the NHL semifinals in successive seasons.

"[President and general manager] Lou Lamoriello has made a couple of offseason changes to enhance the Islanders’ chances for a Stanley Cup," Islanders’ television analyst Butch Goring said. "Look for special moments and the proper finish for this season."