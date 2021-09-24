TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsHockeyIslanders

70 Islanders games to air on MSG Networks this season

Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders defends

Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders defends the net during the first period against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Three of the NHL Semifinals at Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

MSG Networks announced on Friday it would broadcast 70 Islanders games this coming season, as well as three of the team’s six preseason games.

ESPN and TNT, the NHL’s new national television partners, previously announced there will be 12 Islanders games spread across their two network platforms.

The Islanders’ preseason opener on Sunday night against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden, along with their game against the Devils at Prudential Center on Oct. 7 and their preseason finale against the Rangers in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Oct. 9, will air on MSG Plus.

The Islanders’ regular-season opener at Carolina on Oct. 14 will also be shown on MSG Plus.

The Islanders’ home opener, against the Flames on Nov. 20 – the inaugural game at UBS Arena at Belmont Park – will be shown on MSG Plus and MSG Plus2.

The Islanders have reached the NHL semifinals in successive seasons.

"[President and general manager] Lou Lamoriello has made a couple of offseason changes to enhance the Islanders’ chances for a Stanley Cup," Islanders’ television analyst Butch Goring said. "Look for special moments and the proper finish for this season."

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

New York Sports

Jeff Feagles and Eli Manning celebrate after kicker
Eli, Feagles and the story of the Giants' No. 10 jersey
Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws a pitch
Yanks arrive in Boston for pivotal series with playoff berth at stake
Liberty forward DiDi Richards, left, and Phoenix Mercury
Liberty ousted from WNBA playoffs after Laney ties it in final seconds
The Islanders held their first on-ice training camp
Islanders open camp in East Meadow
Islanders center Anders Lee skates with the puck
Lee, Pageau return from injuries as Islanders open camp
Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker of the Mets
An early look at the Mets' 2022 rotation picture
Didn’t find what you were looking for?