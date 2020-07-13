TODAY'S PAPER
Isles announce training camp roster for return to play

Cal Clutterbuck of the New York Islanders skates

Cal Clutterbuck of the New York Islanders skates during the first period against the Boston Bruins at NYCB Live on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Credit: Jim McIsaac

The Islanders announced their 30 players and four goalies who will attend training camp -- which starts Monday -- ahead of the resumption of play for the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup qualifiers.

Forwards (19)

Josh Bailey

Mathew Barzal

Anthony Beauvillier

Kieffer Bellows

Derick Brassard

Casey Cizikas

Cal Clutterbuck

Michael Dal Colle

Jordan Eberle

Ross Johnston

Otto Koivula

Leo Komarov

Tom Kuhnhackl

Andrew Ladd

Anders Lee

Matt Martin

Brock Nelson

Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Oliver Wahlstrom

Defensemen (11)

Sebastian Aho

Johnny Boychuk

Noah Dobson

Andy Greene

Thomas Hickey

Grant Hutton

Nick Leddy

Scott Mayfield

Adam Pelech

Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews

Goalies (4)

Christopher Gibson

Thomas Greiss

Jakub Skarek

Semyon Varlamov

