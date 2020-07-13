Isles announce training camp roster for return to play

The Islanders announced their 30 players and four goalies who will attend training camp -- which starts Monday -- ahead of the resumption of play for the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup qualifiers.
Forwards (19)
Josh Bailey
Mathew Barzal
Anthony Beauvillier
Kieffer Bellows
Derick Brassard
Casey Cizikas
Cal Clutterbuck
Michael Dal Colle
Jordan Eberle
Ross Johnston
Otto Koivula
Leo Komarov
Tom Kuhnhackl
Andrew Ladd
Anders Lee
Matt Martin
Brock Nelson
Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Oliver Wahlstrom
Defensemen (11)
Sebastian Aho
Johnny Boychuk
Noah Dobson
Andy Greene
Thomas Hickey
Grant Hutton
Nick Leddy
Scott Mayfield
Adam Pelech
Ryan Pulock
Devon Toews
Goalies (4)
Christopher Gibson
Thomas Greiss
Jakub Skarek
Semyon Varlamov
