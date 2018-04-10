Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky released another statement on Tuesday afternoon expressing disappointment with the team’s on-ice performance this season, but the statement does not indicate what the fates of general manager Garth Snow and coach Doug Weight will be.

Snow and Weight said on Monday that they have been led to believe they will return in their current roles next seasons.

Ledecky, reading from a statement on Monday, was noncommital regarding Snow and Weight and said all aspects and members of the hockey operations department will be evaulated. Ledecky did not take questions from the media on Monday.

In Tuesday’s statement, Ledecky again apologized to fans for missing the playoffs and not being able to compete for the Stanley Cup.

“Every member of the Islanders organization, from ownership, to management, to coaches, to players feels this disappointment in the same way we know our fans do,” the statement said. “Accountability for this failure starts at the top, with us. The goal for the Islanders is excellence, and we will work tirelessly to improve every part of the New York Islanders organization in order to bring a fifth Stanley Cup home to your fans.”

The statement, however, highlighted the team’s biggest off-ice success this season, which was the announcement of a new permanent arena at Belmont Park.

“All who love the Isles, hockey and New York are grateful to Governor Cuomo for his decisive leadership in allowing this important investment to take place on Long Island,” Ledecky said in the statement.