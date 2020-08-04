TODAY'S PAPER
Sports Hockey Islanders

Andy Greene takes injured Johnny Boychuk's spot for Game 2

Andy Greene #4 of the New York Islanders

Andy Greene #4 of the New York Islanders skates during summer training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Friday, July 24, 2020 in East Meadow, New York. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk, out with a suspected head injury, was unable to play in Game 2 of the best-of-qualifying series against the Panthers on Tuesday afternoon.

Former Devils captain Andy Greene, acquired on Feb. 16, was inserted into the Islanders’ lineup over rookie Noah Dobson in Boychuk’s place. Both Greene and Dobson participated in the pre-game warmups.

The Islanders won Game 1 on Saturday, 2-1, but Boychuk exited for concussion protocol at 2:44 of the second period after an illegal check to the head from Panthers defenseman Mike Matheson.

Boychuk is a right-handed shot but Greene gave the Islanders four left-handed defensemen and just two righties. Greene started the game in Boychuk’s normal spot, paired with lefty Nick Leddy.

The rest of the Islanders’ lineup remained the same with goalie Semyon Varlamov, who made 27 saves in Game 1, back in net.

