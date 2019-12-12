SUNRISE, Fla. – The Islanders are looking to replicate the same performance against the Panthers on Thursday night at BB&T Center that they had in their other stop in Florida, specifically on the penalty kill.

They conclude a three-game road trip that has started 1-1-0 after beating the Lightning on Monday night and holding the NHL’s second-ranked power play without a goal in three tries. The Panthers’ man-advantage is seventh in the league at 22-for-94 (23.4 percent).

“We can’t lose the special teams war,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “I think, five-on-five, we can play with anybody. [The Panthers’ power play] never gives you the puck back. They hit you on both flanks. They hit you underneath. They hit you up top. They’ve all got high-end, one-on-one skill. They’re big bodies.”

Defenseman Nick Leddy (lower-body/day to day) will miss his second straight game so the only lineup change from Monday will be Thomas Greiss starting in net after Semyon Varlamov made 31 saves against the Lightning.

That will extend the franchise-record goalie rotation to start the season to 30 games.

The Islanders already have beaten the Panthers twice in New York.

They won a 3-2 shootout at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on Oct. 12 as Varlamov made 35 saves and turned aside all three shots in the shootout for his first victory as an Islander. Then, Greiss made 37 saves in a 2-1 win at Barclays Center on Nov. 9, and defenseman Scott Mayfield scored the winner just 38 seconds after the Panthers had tied the game.

“Great goaltending,” Trotz said when asked what the Islanders did well in the two wins over the Panthers. “And their power play only got one goal.”

Ross Johnston, who will start his fourth game on top-line center Mathew Barzal’s left wing after scoring his second goal of the season on Monday, was in the lineup for both wins against the Panthers.

“They’re a good team,” Johnston said. “They’re big. They have [Aleksander] Barkov down the middle. He’s a very good centerman. I find they’re a deep team. They’re a physical team and their defense plays a heavy game. It’s going to be a good challenge for us.”

Captain Anders Lee gave a similar scouting report.

“We’ve had a tough matchup every time with them,” Lee said. “Defensively, they’re really good. They’ve got weapons up front, that’s for sure, with Barkov and [Jonathan] Huberdeau and [Brett] Connolly is having a great year. It’s a team that plays really hard. It’s going to be a tough game.”

Huberdeau leads the Panthers in scoring with 11 goals and 26 assists. Barkov, his linemate, is right behind with 10 goals and 26 assists. Right wing Evgenii Dadonov (12 goals, 12 assists) completes the top line.

Huberdeau also has a goal and five assists over a four-game point streak.

Connolly, who won a Stanley Cup with the Trotz-coached Capitals in 2018, has 14 goals and seven assists.

The Panthers are 3-2-0 so far on their nine-game homestand.

For the Islanders, the magic number continues to be three goals. They are 18-0-1 this season when scoring at least three times and 55-2-3 since Trotz became coach.

Projected lineups

Islanders (20-7-2)

Ross Johnston-Mathew Barzal-Josh Bailey

Anthony Beauvillier-Brock Nelson-Michael Dal Colle

Anders Lee-Derick Brassard-Jordan Eberle

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Noah Dobson-Johnny Boychuk

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Thomas Greiss (10-4-0, 2.24 goals-against average, .930 save percentage)

Panthers (15-10-5)

Jonathan Huberdeau-Aleksander-Barkov-Evgenii Dadonov

Mike Hoffman-Vincent Trocheck-Brett Connolly

Frank Vatrano-Noel Acciari-Denis Malgin

Dominic Toninato-Brian Boyle-Colton Sceviour

Mackenzie Weegar-Aaron Ekblad

Keith Yandle-Anton Stralman

Josh Brown-Mark Pysyk

Sergei Bobrovsky (11-7-4, 3.19, .898)