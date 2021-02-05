The Islanders return from their unplanned bye week now last in the eight-team East Division as they play the Penguins on Saturday night at Nassau Coliseum.

But that’s not how coach Barry Trotz wants his team to view the situation as it tries to snap an 0-3-2 skid. The Islanders' last game was a 4-3 overtime loss in Philadelphia on Sunday.

"Just get everything in small increments rather than thinking the big picture all the time," Trotz said after Friday’s practice at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow. "Sometimes we look too far ahead and when you look too far ahead you run into obstacles you don’t see."

Saturday was supposed to be the conclusion of a three-game homestand. Instead, Tuesday and Thursday’s games against the Sabres were postponed with that team dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

So, in a shortened 56-game schedule that leaves little time for practice, the Islanders (3-4-2) were able to get intensive sessions in on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

"It’s one of those things that you don’t really have control over so you just make the most of it," right wing Josh Bailey said. "We were able to get in some good practice and also have some time to rest. Even though it’s only been nine games, you try and take advantage of that."

Still, it’s not uncommon for teams to come out of a bye week rusty.

"Understanding we’ve got to get back ourselves in the fray here a little bit and that starts with tomorrow night," Trotz said. "You get one win and you’re back in the fold here."

The Islanders, who have won their two home games, are just three points behind the fourth-place Penguins in the East. Both the fifth-place Devils and seventh-place Sabres are currently on pause with multiple players on the COVID-protocol list.

The Sabres also announced on Wednesday coach Ralph Krueger, 61, tested positive.

"As a coach, we’re no different than the players," Trotz, 58, said. "We’re trying to be as diligent as we can. I know some people who have gotten COVID and they’re as disciplined about what they do and where they go. As coaches, we’re not as young or as healthy as an athlete so it probably does hit home a little bit more. I know how Ralph is, he’s a good friend. I’m sure he was quite diligent."

Newly-enacted NHL COVID protocols include removing the glass shield behind the bench for better air circulation and game-day meetings being conducted virtually. The league had also mandated players not arriving at the arena until an hour and 45 minutes prior to game time but quickly amended that to a suggestion because of pushback from players and coaches.

"We’ve got to be careful," Trotz said. "If we go too far, you’re going to hurt the safety of the players, not from COVID but from the actual game."

Notes & quotes: Trotz said Anthony Beauvillier (injured reserve/lower body) will miss his fifth straight game after skating on his own on Friday.