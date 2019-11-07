Isles taking win streak 'game by game'

The Islanders are paying very little attention to their 10-game winning streak, the second-longest in franchise history, even if others keep reminding them of it.

“We’re game by game,” left wing Ross Johnston said. “It’s 10 but if the media weren’t talking about it, we wouldn’t be thinking about it in here. We’re enjoying the roll we’re on. That said, we’re game by game and we’re looking forward to the challenge tonight.”

That would be Thursday night’s Metropolitan Division contest against the Penguins at Barclays Center, the second of three straight games in Brooklyn. The Islanders opened their season-high four-game homestand with a 4-1 win over the Senators on Tuesday night in their first game of the season at their other home rink.

The franchise mark is a 15-game winning streak from Jan. 21 to Feb. 20, 1982, in the midst of the Islanders’ run of four straight Stanley Cup championships.

Thursday night marks first time the Islanders are facing the Penguins since sweeping them in four games in the first round of the playoffs before subsequently getting swept by the Hurricanes in the second round. As a result, the Islanders are expecting the Penguins to have some extra motivation for the game.

“I’ve been on both sides,” coach Barry Trotz said. “You always remember last year. You lose a series and your season comes to an end. It leaves a bitter taste. There’s a little edge the next time you play. You’ve got a little extra motivation. I just look at Pittsburgh as a very good team and a good organization that plays very well. We’ve got a good rivalry with them.”

“It’s never nice to get swept,” said center Casey Cizikas, who scored his first goal of the season against the Senators after notching a career-high 20 last season. “It happened to us, I can tell you it doesn’t feel good. They’re going to come out and they’re going to be playing hard. There’s no quit in that team. It’s going to be a good test for us tonight.”

However, the Penguins will be without top defenseman and power-play quarterback Kris Letang, who exited Monday night’s 6-4 loss at Boston in the third period with an unspecified injury. He has four goals and eight assists.

“He’s an elite defenseman, he’s been one for a long time,” Cizikas said. “He’s kind of the motor that runs that group back there. We’ve just got to focus on getting pucks deep, getting it behind their defensemen and not turning pucks over. That’s where their forwards thrive. Their defensemen are very good at getting it up quick to the forwards and getting on the attack.”

The Islanders will be without defenseman Nick Leddy (lower body) for a third straight game. Their goalie rotation is expected to continue with Semyon Varlamov getting the start after Thomas Greiss made 27 saves in Tuesday night’s win. Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his first shutout as an Islander in Saturday night’s 1-0 win at Buffalo.

The Islanders’ team-best 15-game winning streak was ended when the Penguins of Rick Kehoe, Randy Carlyle, Pat Boutette and goalie Michel Dion beat them, 4-3, on Feb. 21, 1982, at Pittsburgh after losing four times previously to them during the streak.

The Islanders beat the Penguins by an aggregate 14-6 in their playoff sweep, including a 4-3 overtime win in Game 1 at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was held to one assist in the four games.

Right wing Bryan Rust has a four-game point streak for the Penguins, with two goals and two assists in that span. Crosby leads the Penguins with five goals and 12 assists and linemate Jake Guentzel has seven goals and six assists.

Left wing Alex Galchenyuk has six goals and 10 assists in 18 career games against the Islanders, including the lone hat trick of his career while he was still with the Canadiens. He needs one point to reach 300 for his career.

Here are the projected lineups:

Islanders (11-3-0)

Anders Lee-Mathew Barzal-Josh Bailey

Anthony Beauvillier-Brock Nelson-Derick Brassard

Michael Dal Colle-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Ross Johnston-Cole Bardreau-Oliver Wahlstrom

Noah Dobson-Johnny Boychuk

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov (5-2-0, 2.14 goals-against average, .929 save percentage)

Penguins (8-6-1)

Jake Guentzel-Sidney Crosby-Dominik Simon

Alex Galchenyuk-Evgeni Malkin-Bryan Rust

Jared McCann-Nick Bjugstad-Dominik Kahun

Zach Aston-Reese-Teddy Blueger-Brandon Tanev

Brian Dumoulin- John Marino

Marcus Pettersson- Justin Schultz

Jack Johnson-Juuso Riikola

Matt Murray (7-3-1, 2.35, .917)