PITTSBURGH – The Penguins were loose and upbeat during their morning skate. The Islanders maintained their matter-of-fact mindset through their sparse optional.

At a distance, it was difficult to determine which team had its season on the brink and which team could advance entering Tuesday night’s Game 4 of the first-round playoff series at PPG Paints Arena.

The Islanders took a commanding 3-0 series lead, with a chance to sweep their first series since the 1983 Stanley Cup Final, with a 4-1 win in Sunday afternoon’s Game 3 at Pittsburgh.

“We have a sense of what’s to come and we’re excited,” Islanders center Casey Cizikas said. “We have one mindset and one mindset only and that’s to play as hard as possible and to play a frustrating game and that’s what we’re going to try and do.”

"Where everything is, I think it feels different,” Islanders captain Anders Lee added. “But, at the end of the day, the mindset isn’t any different. It’s another tough game in a series.”

The Islanders are not expected to make any lineup changes from their first three games. Defenseman Scott Mayfield, the only Islander not to participate in Monday’s practice as he was given the day off for maintenance, said he was, “All fine, 100 percent all good.” Coach Barry Trotz confirmed Mayfield would be in the lineup.

For the Penguins, it was more line shuffling as coach Mike Sullivan looks to get captain Sidney Crosby untracked after he was held without a point in the first three games.

Jared McCann was placed on the top line’s left wing and said his team’s mindset was not to focus on the possible end of their season.

“We’re not trying to think about that,” McCann said. “We’re trying to take it one game at a time.”

The Penguins also weren’t focusing as much on getting the first goal – they’ve done that both in Game 3 and in a 3-1 loss in Game 2 at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum – but to build upon the momentum if they are able to score first.

“We’ve just got to get it and build off of it,” said Crosby, adding the Penguins had to play with “urgency and desperation.” “Make sure we’re diligent. Make smart decisions and not give them any life.”

Game 5, if necessary, will be Thursday night at the Coliseum. An Islanders win in Game 4 means the Coliseum is done hosting hockey for this season as home games for all subsequent rounds will be played at Barclays Center.

Game 4 projected lineups

ISLANDERS

Anders Lee-Mathew Barzal-Jordan Eberle

Josh Bailey-Brock Nelson-Tom Kuhnhackl

Anthony Beauvillier-Valtteri Filppula-Leo Komarov

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Nick Leddy-Johnny Boychuk

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Robin Lehner (3-0, 1.62 goals-against average, .951 save percentage)

PENGUINS

Jared McCann-Sidney Crosby-Jake Guentzel

Bryan Rust-Evgeni Malkin-Phil Kessel

Dominik Simon-Nick Bjugstad-Patric Hornqvist

Zach Aston-Reese-Matt Cullen-Garrett Wilson

Brian Dumoulin-Kris Letang

Jack Johnson-Justin Schultz

Marcus Pettersson-Erik Gudbranson

Matt Murray (0-3, 3.33, .902)