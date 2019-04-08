TODAY'S PAPER
Jon Ledecky expects sellouts to Isles-Penguins games at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum

Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky, second from right with Islanders fans from today's game on March 3, 2019. Photo Credit: Jim Baumbach / Newsday

By Jim Baumbach jim.baumbach@newsday.com @jimbaumbach
The Islanders anticipate sellouts throughout their first-round series at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, co-owner Jon Ledecky said Monday.

The Islanders have focused their playoff sales push on existing ticket holders, offering them playoff games at reduced prices if they renew for next season, Ledecky said.

He said the response has been “ridiculously wonderful,” saying there’s been a 90-percent renewal on season tickets and “thousands” of new tickets purchased.

Tying the sales of playoff tickets to season plans for next season was strategic on the Islanders’ part as they take back control of all aspects of their business operations from BSE Global.

Although he said remaining tickets likely will be released to the general public on Tuesday, he’s certain that the games all will sell out. And based on the number of fans who also are purchasing season tickets for next season, he's confident the building will be filled with people rooting for the home team. 

“We want it to be ‘Fort Neverlose’ and have it be as loud and electric as it can be,” he said.

Jim Baumbach is an award-winning investigative and enterprise reporter in the sports department at Newsday, where he has worked since 1998.

