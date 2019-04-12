TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
58° Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyIslanders

Isles vs. Penguins Game 2 projected lineups

Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) battles on

Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) battles on the boards withPenguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin (8) during the first period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 10, 2019 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum. Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

By Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura
Print

Despite one question mark on the third line, it seems that the Islanders will stay the course with their lineup heading into Game 2 against the Penguins at NYCB’s Nassau Coliseum Friday.

Anthony Beauvillier, who missed practice Thursday, is “probable” according to Barry Trotz. Beauvillier skated during Friday’s optional morning skate (Michael Dal Colle practiced in his place Thursday).

Anders Lee, Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle make up the first line. Wednesday’s game winner, Josh Bailey, skates with Brock Nelson and Tom Kuhnahackl on the second line.

Beauvillier, Valtteri Filppula and Leo Komarov make up the third line, and Matt Martin, Casey Cizikas and Cal Clutterbuck round it out.

The projected defensive pairings are as follows:

-- Nick Leddy and Johnny Boychuk

--Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock

-- Devon Towes and Scott Mayfield

Robin Lehner (1-0-0, 2.78 goals-against average, .932 save percentage) is expected to be in net, as Thomas Greiss suited up for the optional skate.

The Penguins' potential lineup has Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust on the first line, followed by Jared McCann, Evgeni Malkin and Patric Hornqvist. Dominik Simon, Nick Bjugstad and Phil Kessel are on the third line, and Teddy Bleuger, Matt Cullen and Garrett Wilson make up the fourth line.

The defensive pairings are as follows: Brian Dumoulin and Kris Letang, Jack Johnson and Justin Schultz, and Marcus Pettersson and Erik Gudbranson.

Gudbranson, who went hard into the backboards Wednesday and was sent to the Penguins' room, took part in the optional skate Friday and is expected to be available. Johnson played all 82 games was a healthy scratch Wednesday; coach Mike Sullivan could opt to sub him after Ollie Maatta struggled in Game 1.

Matt Murray (0-1-0, 3.73 goals-against average, .879 save percentage) is in nets.

Newsday

Laura Albanese is a general assignment sports reporter; she began at Newsday in 2007 as an intern.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez looks on against the Yanks' injury woes continue as Sanchez lands on IL
Iona head coach Tim Cluess holds a large Iona: St. John's has not asked to speak with Cluess
Islanders right wing Josh Bailey celebrates his winning Trotz on Bailey: Lacks 'wow factor' but gets the job done
Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier skates during hockey Beauvillier feels better, could play Game 2
The seven-bedroom, 4-1/2-bathroom Colonial was built in 1998. Mike Francesa's former LI home lists for $1.795M
4/11/19: Rosario, Alonso power Mets to 6-3 win Rosario, Alonso power Mets to win over Braves