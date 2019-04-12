Isles vs. Penguins Game 2 projected lineups

Despite one question mark on the third line, it seems that the Islanders will stay the course with their lineup heading into Game 2 against the Penguins at NYCB’s Nassau Coliseum Friday.

Anthony Beauvillier, who missed practice Thursday, is “probable” according to Barry Trotz. Beauvillier skated during Friday’s optional morning skate (Michael Dal Colle practiced in his place Thursday).

Anders Lee, Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle make up the first line. Wednesday’s game winner, Josh Bailey, skates with Brock Nelson and Tom Kuhnahackl on the second line.

Beauvillier, Valtteri Filppula and Leo Komarov make up the third line, and Matt Martin, Casey Cizikas and Cal Clutterbuck round it out.

The projected defensive pairings are as follows:

-- Nick Leddy and Johnny Boychuk

--Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock

-- Devon Towes and Scott Mayfield

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Robin Lehner (1-0-0, 2.78 goals-against average, .932 save percentage) is expected to be in net, as Thomas Greiss suited up for the optional skate.

The Penguins' potential lineup has Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust on the first line, followed by Jared McCann, Evgeni Malkin and Patric Hornqvist. Dominik Simon, Nick Bjugstad and Phil Kessel are on the third line, and Teddy Bleuger, Matt Cullen and Garrett Wilson make up the fourth line.

The defensive pairings are as follows: Brian Dumoulin and Kris Letang, Jack Johnson and Justin Schultz, and Marcus Pettersson and Erik Gudbranson.

Gudbranson, who went hard into the backboards Wednesday and was sent to the Penguins' room, took part in the optional skate Friday and is expected to be available. Johnson played all 82 games was a healthy scratch Wednesday; coach Mike Sullivan could opt to sub him after Ollie Maatta struggled in Game 1.

Matt Murray (0-1-0, 3.73 goals-against average, .879 save percentage) is in nets.