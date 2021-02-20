Kris Letang scored twice and Sidney Crosby had two assists in his 1,000th game as the Penguins beat the Islanders, 3-2, on Feb. 20, 2021.

New York Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom (26) brings the puck upice as Pittsburgh Penguins' John Marino (6) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Cody Ceci (4) knocks the puck off the stick of New York Islanders' Brock Nelson (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph (73) checks New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal (13) who shoots during the second period on Feb. 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh.

New York Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom (26) tries to control the puck as Pittsburgh Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph (73) pursues during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

New York Islanders' Matt Martin, right, hits the boards behind Pittsburgh Penguins' Zach Trotman (5) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) is greeted by Cody Ceci (4) and other teammates on the bench after scoring against the New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) and New York Islanders' Leo Komarov (47) battle along the boards during the second period on Feb. 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, left, stands his longtime girlfriend, Kathy Leutner, while watching a video on the arena display during a ceremony honoring his 1000th NHL hockey game with the team before an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) tumbles over New York Islanders' Scott Mayfield (24) as they battle in the goal crease during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby skates behind the net protected by New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The puck gets behind New York Islanders' Anders Lee, right, and Pittsburgh Penguins' Zach Trotman (5) as they battle in front of the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) stops a shot by New York Islanders' Josh Bailey (12) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, center, poses with Evgeni Malkin, left, and Kris Letang during a ceremony honoring his 1000th NHL hockey game with the team before an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

New York Islanders' Jordan Eberle (7) gets up from the ice as teammates gather around him after he scored against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)