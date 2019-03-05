The Islanders, with a stomach virus ripping through the team’s room, added forwards Michael Dal Colle and Josh Ho-Sang on emergency recall from Bridgeport (AHL) as the team concludes a five-game homestand against the Senators on Tuesday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

But coach Barry Trotz said he wasn’t sure which players would be available so it’s not clear yet whether Dal Colle or Ho-Sang will be in the lineup.

“The sickness hit us on Sunday,” Trotz said of the Islanders’ 4-1 loss to the Flyers. “We had some guys that had to go to the locker room. Quite frankly, I don’t even know the lineup right now. We’ve got a plethora of things going on. I probably won’t know our lineup until game time.”

Trotz did add goalie Robin Lehner, pulled on Sunday after allowing three goals on 13 shots in 23:18, would start. It also appears the Islanders will dress the same six defensemen as on Sunday, with Thomas Hickey, Luca Sbisa and Dennis Seidenberg remaining healthy scratches.

“To be honest, I haven’t been told much,” said Dal Colle, 22, who has two goals and two assists in 20 games for the Islanders and was re-assigned to Bridgeport in advance of the NHL trade deadline on Feb. 25. “A few guys are banged up. A few guys are going to be game-time decisions. Other than that, I haven’t been told much.”

Ho-Sang, 23, has a goal and an assist in 10 games for the Islanders.

“Both have done a really good job when in the lineup,” said Trotz, who will try for the third time to become the fourth coach in NHL history to reach 800 victories. “Josh has given us an element of skill, that playmaking ability. His hands, his speed, all of that. When he’s playing the right way, he’s productive. The same with Dal Colle. He’s a guy that’s gotten better and better and he’s a bigger body.”

The Islanders (37-21-7), who cancelled their scheduled practice on Monday, though the team said it was out of deference to the weather conditions, fell out of first place in the Metropolitan Division for the first time since Jan. 17 after losing to the Flyers.

They are 1-3-0 on the homestand – their lone win the emotional, 6-1 thrashing of the Maple Leafs in John Tavares’ return – and in a 2-4-1 skid as they’ve lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time since Dec. 4-6. They have not lost three in a row in regulation this season.

They are two points behind the Capitals as they open a home-and-home series with the Senators.

Since the offseason, the Senators have traded away Norris Trophy-winner Erik Karlsson and top-line forwards Matt Duchene and Mark Stone, as well as forward Ryan Dzingel and named Marc Crawford as interim coach after firing Guy Boucher on Friday.

The Senators (23-38-5) have the fewest points in the NHL (51) and their minus-51 goal differential is the worst in the league. They won, 3-2, at Florida on Sunday to snap a seven-game losing streak.