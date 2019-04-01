John Tavares’ second return to NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum comes with playoff implications for both his former and current teams.

The Islanders play their regular-season home finale against the Maple Leafs on Monday night after clinching their first playoff berth since 2016 with Saturday’s 5-1 win over the Sabres at the Coliseum.

But the Islanders still have an outside chance of catching the Capitals for first in the Metropolitan Division and, at the very least, would like to clinch home-ice advantage for the first round – which would be at the Coliseum – by remaining in second place.

“It’s always nice to secure that spot but there’s still lots to play for here,” defenseman Ryan Pulock said. “We’ve got to continue to collect some points and try to finish as high as we can.”

The Maple Leafs need one point to clinch their third straight playoff appearance, but the Islanders could deny Tavares and Co. for the time being by beating them in regulation.

That’s something the Islanders have done twice already with two of the season’s more memorable victories.

First, the Islanders won 4-0 in Toronto on Dec. 29 as Mathew Barzal had a second-period hat trick and Robin Lehner stopped 36 shots. Then, at the amped-up Coliseum as the sold-out crowd expressed their extreme displeasure in Tavares’ decision to bolt via free agency for a seven-year, $77-million deal with his hometown Maple Leafs, the Islanders won, 6-1, with Casey Cizikas’ shorthanded goal in the second period opening up a tightly-played game and Lehner finishing with 34 saves.

“Determination, a purpose in doing what we need to do to be successful,” Cizikas said when asked for a common thread between those games. “We shut down a high-powered offense with good defense.”

Lehner, who made 31 saves against the Sabres, is expected to start again on Monday, but this time the Maple Leafs are expected to start No. 1 goalie Frederik Andersen. Backup Garret Sparks played, none too effectively, in the first two games against the Islanders.

“Andersen is a big part of their success,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “Sparks is a really good goaltender as well but he’s not their No. 1. I think, the first time, we probably caught them off guard a little bit. We caught a few teams off guard early in the year. It was an emotional game here.”

The Islanders enter Monday night’s game two points ahead of the third-place Penguins with each team having three games remaining. The Islanders also play at Florida on Thursday night before concluding the season on Saturday night at Washington.

The Penguins are at Detroit on Tuesday night, host the out-of-the-playoffs Red Wings on Thursday night and end their season against the out-of-the-playoffs Rangers at Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The Capitals play at Florida on Monday night and host the Canadiens on Thursday before Saturday’s showdown with the Islanders.

The Capitals would clinch the division on Monday with a win over the Panthers and a loss in regulation by the Islanders.

“Our focus is to play well,” Trotz said. “We’re not out of the woods yet. We need to make sure we secure a good spot. We’d love to have home-ice advantage. We’re talking about just playing well and playing hard and preparing yourself. You could fall into a wild-card position and I’m not sure you want to do that.”

The Islanders have not had home-ice advantage in a playoff series since 1988.

Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle enters Monday night’s game with four goals and five points in his previous four games.

Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews has two goals and two assists in a three-game point streak. Tavares is five goals shy of reaching the 50-goal milestone for the first time.

Here are the projected lineups:

Islanders (46-26-7)

Anders Lee-Mathew Barzal-Jordan Eberle

Josh Bailey-Brock Nelson-Michael Dal Colle

Anthony Beauvillier-Leo Komarov-Tom Kuhnhackl

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Nick Leddy-Johnny Boychuk

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Robin Lehner (24-12-5, 2.19 goals-against average, .928 save percentage)

Maple Leafs (45-26-7)

Zach Hyman-John Tavares-Mitch Marner

Andreas Johnsson-Auston Matthews-William Nylander

Patrick Marleau-Nazem Kadri-Kasperi Kapanen

Tyler Ennis-Frederik Gauthier-Connor Brown

Morgan Rielly-Ron Hainsey

Jake Muzzin-Nikita Zaitsev

Calle Rosen-Travis Dermott

Frederik Andersen (35-15-6, 2.78, .917)