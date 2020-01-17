The Islanders need to do better in divisional games. They need to do better on the power play.

Those are not separate issues.

The third-place Islanders, who did not practice on Friday, continue a stretch of four straight games against Metropolitan Division opponents when they face the first-place Capitals on Saturday afternoon to conclude a three-game homestand at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum. They also visit the fourth-place Hurricanes on Sunday.

On Thursday night, they went 0-for-5 on the power play in a 3-2 loss to the rival Rangers as Chris Kreider scored the man-advantage winner with 24.6 seconds to go after Derick Brassard cross-checked Jesper Fast with 53.5 seconds remaining. The teams play for the third time in nine days on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden after the Rangers also won, 6-2, at the Garden on Monday night.

“My biggest concern right now is we can’t look back,” coach Barry Trotz said. “We’ve got to look forward the whole time. We’ve got a big test coming up. We’ve got Washington here and then Carolina. Those are two pretty good opponents. So, it’s a tough stretch, a lot of divisional stuff. A lot of points on the line.”

The Islanders are 8-6-1 against divisional opponents, not a horrible record among a strong group of eight teams.

But they are 1-for-22 on the power play over their last 12 games, going a mediocre 5-6-1 in that stretch. That includes losing four of six games to divisional opponents while going 1-for-13 on the man advantage during those six games.

The Islanders took 40 shots on Thursday night but managed only eight on net in 10 minutes of power-play time, though Jordan Eberle did whack one off the crossbar from close range at 4:08 of the third period, just eight seconds before defenseman Tony DeAngelo sprung out of the penalty box to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead.

“I think we had some chances,” Trotz said. “I thought when we had our best chances, their goaltender [Alexandar Georgiev] stepped up and those guys become your best penalty killers. We’ll look at it thoroughly and re-assess it again, as we always do.”

So far, it’s hard to say that any changes the Islanders tried to implement on the power play after parting ways with assistant coach Scott Gomez and bringing in Jim Hiller from Toronto to run the man advantage have been overly effective.

The Islanders ranked 29th in the NHL last season on the power play at 14.5 percent and have improved to 21st this season at 18.3 percent.

But the issues are similar. Too often, the Islanders spend too much time passing the puck around the perimeter and not enough time getting shots on net. Getting more from the power play will be crucial to any playoff push.

“We’ve got a great division and it’s going to be tight the whole way out,” captain Anders Lee said.

Notes: Center Otto Koivula was re-assigned to the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.