Islanders announce preseason schedule

The Islanders announced their upcoming six-game preseason schedule, with three home games to be played in Bridgeport, Connecticut, home of their AHL affiliate team.

UBS Arena is still under construction and expected to be ready in November for regular-season games. The schedule:

Sept. 26, 7 p.m. — Islanders at Rangers (Madison Square Garden)

Sept. 28, 7 p.m. — Islanders at Flyers (Wells Fargo Center)

Oct. 2, 2 p.m. — Islanders vs. Devils (Webster Bank Arena)

Oct. 5, 7 p.m. — Islanders vs. Flyers (Webster Bank Arena)

Oct. 7, 7 p.m. — Islanders at Devils (Prudential Center)

Oct. 9, 7 p.m. — Islanders vs. Rangers (Webster Bank Arena)

Tickets to the three preseason games at Webster Bank Arena will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster or the arena's box office.