Scenes from the first preseason game at Madison Square Garden as the Islanders and Rangers played on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Dryden Hunt (29) plays the puck against New York Islanders forward Kyle MacLean (52) during the second period of an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on Sunday, Sep 26, 2021.

New York Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev (40) reacts after a goal by New York Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck (not pictured) during the second period of an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on Sunday, Sep 26, 2021.

New York Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck (15) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers with forward Casey Cizikas (53) during the second period of an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on Sunday, Sep 26, 2021.

New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas plays the puck past New York Rangers forward Dryden Hunt during the second period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Sep 26, 2021.

New York Islanders defenseman Robin Salo (45) plays the puck against New York Rangers defenseman Nils Lundkvist (64) during the second period of an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on Sunday, Sep 26, 2021.

New York Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev (40) makes a save against New York Islanders forward Richard Panik (16) during the second period of an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on Sunday, Sep 26, 2021.

New York Islanders forward Richard Panik (16) plays the puck in front of New York Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev (40) during the second period of an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on Sunday, Sep 26, 2021.

New York Islanders forward Kyle MacLean (52) shoots against New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) during the second period of an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on Sunday, Sep 26, 2021.

New York Islanders forward Aatu Raty (61) controls the puck against the New York Rangers during the second period of an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on Sunday, Sep 26, 2021.

New York Islanders forward Richard Panik (16) plays the puck against New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) during the second period of an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on Sunday, Sep 26, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Dryden Hunt (29) plays the puck against New York Islanders forward Aatu Raty (61) during the second period of an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on Sunday, Sep 26, 2021.

New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas (53) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers with teammates during the first period of an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on Sunday, Sep 26, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider (20) controls the puck against New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas (53) during the first period of an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on Sunday, Sep 26, 2021.

New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson (29) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers with teammates during the first period of an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on Sunday, Sep 26, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad (93) fights for the puck against New York Islanders defenseman Erik Gustaffson (64) during the first period of an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on Sunday, Sep 26, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad (93) plays the puck past New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson (29) during the first period of an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on Sunday, Sep 26, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider (20) shoots on a breakaway against New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin (30) during the first period of an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on Sunday, Sep 26, 2021.

New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin (30) makes a save against the New York Rangers during the first period of an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on Sunday, Sep 26, 2021.

New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin (30) makes a save against the New York Rangers during the first period of an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on Sunday, Sep 26, 2021.