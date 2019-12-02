DETROIT— The Islanders have done a lot more winning than losing this season yet not everything seemed complete.

Top wings Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle were struggling to score.

That narrative could fade to the background after Monday night’s 4-1 win over the hapless Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Eberle scored his first two goals of the season and Lee now has a two-game goal streak.

So, it’s a two-game winning streak for the Islanders (18-5-2), who conclude this two-game road trip on Tuesday night at Montreal. The Canadiens are in an 0-5-3 slump.

The Red Wings (7-20-3) have lost eight straight in regulation — after having a seven-game regulation losing streak earlier this season —and are in an 0-8-2 skid overall. Goalie Jimmy Howard, defensemen Danny DeKeyser and Trevor Daley and forwards Justin Abdelkader and Anthony Mantha are all on injured reserve.

These are the games the Islanders are expected to win, even as coach Barry Trotz regularly lectures that the difference between top-tier and lower-echelon teams in the NHL is really razor thin.

But the Islanders allowed the often-scrappy Red Wings to keep the game reasonably close by giving up six power plays. The Red Wings scored once on the man advantage.

Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves for the Islanders and counterpart Jonathan Bernier stopped 21 shots.

Varlamov entered Saturday night’s 2-0 win over the Blue Jackets at 14:06 of the first period as starter Thomas Greiss felt ill and dizzy. He went on to make 30 saves for the third combined shutout in franchise history.

The Islanders had their first two-goal first period since a 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs on Nov. 13 at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum. Anders Lee, who scored his first goal in 12 games on Saturday night, made it 1-0 at 8:46 as he parked himself in front of Bernier and took a feed from Mathew Barzal, who retrieved the puck behind the net.

“One thing I like about Anders is he didn’t change his game,” Trotz said. “He was still going to the front of the net. He got lots of looks. The opportunities just weren’t going in. You could see the relief on his face when he scored [on Saturday]. Hopefully, that just eases your mind enough to play free. It just takes the weight off the guy’s back.”

Trotz will hope the same holds true for Eberle, who scored his first goal of the season from the right post on the power play at 16:34 of the second period to make it 3-1. It was the first power-play goal in five games for the Islanders, who were unable to capitalize on a five-on-three for one minute, 28 seconds preceding Eberle’s score.

Eberle’s second goal —reversed after initially being waved off for potential goalie interference— made it 4-1 at 13:24 of the third period.

The Red Wings failed on their first four power plays before converting on their third of the second period as Dylan Larkin connected on a backhander to cut the Islanders’ lead to 2-1 at 10:36.

Anthony Beauvillier got a different kind of relief from Lee’s as Josh Bailey sprung him coming out of the penalty box for a breakaway backhander to make it 2-0 at 13:17. Beauvillier had been penalized for an offensive-zone hooking penalty on former teammate Valtteri Filppula.

Varlamov started the game kicking out his right pad to stop Andreas Athanasiou at the post after failing to hold onto defenseman Mike Green’s slap shot. His best save came at 8:25 of the third period as Varlamov, on the ice, reached up to stone Tyler Bertuzzi from below the left circle.