DETROIT – The Islanders can’t afford to focus on the Red Wings’ poor record when the teams play on Monday night.

“I just think, from our standpoint, we need the points,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “We’ve gone on a long run and we’ve gotten very little separation with the group of teams. These points are crucial for us. We’ve played a couple less games but if we can take advantage of our games in hand, it will give us a little bit of breathing room.”

The second-place Islanders are just one point ahead of the Flyers, who have played three extra games, in the Metropolitan Division. They are seven points behind the first-place Capitals, who have played four more games.

The Islanders open a two-game road trip at Little Caesars Arena against the Red Wings, who have lost seven straight in regulation for the second time this season and are on an 0-7-2 slide overall. The Islanders also play at Montreal on Tuesday night and the Canadiens will enter that game on an 0-5-3 skid.

“This league is tough,” Trotz said. “There’s not much separating any of the teams, the top team to a lower-echelon team in the league. There’s not much and people don’t realize it. We’ve got to come out and play our game. We can’t have a game where we’re not playing Islander hockey. We’ve got to be on the forecheck, playing a 200-foot game and with the work ethic. If we do that, I like our chances night in, night out against any opponent.”

Trotz said Semyon Varlamov would start on Monday, which would set a franchise record for the Islanders in alternating goalies through the first 25 games of the season. Trotz added he expected Thomas Greiss to start at Montreal.

Greiss started Saturday night’s 2-0 win over the Blue Jackets at Barclays Center but exited at 14:06 of the first period after making nine saves and with a 1-0 lead because he was feeling dizzy and ill. Varlamov made 30 saves in his relief appearance for the third combined shutout in team history.

That win snapped a season-high three-game losing streak as the Islanders went 0-2-1 on their annual California trip. The Islanders had their franchise record streak of gaining at least a point in 17 straight games (15-0-2) snapped in a 3-0 loss to the Ducks on Nov. 25.

“It was something to build off of,” right wing Josh Bailey said of Saturday’s win. “I thought, all in all, it was a pretty solid game. We locked it down defensively and when they got chances, Varly made some saves along with Greisser. We know what we need to do to be successful. We want to get everyone going, everyone involved. This will be a good test. We want to start this road trip off the right way with a win.”

The Red Wings do feature two familiar faces in ex-Islanders centers Frans Nielsen and Valtteri Filppula.

Filppula returned via free agency to Detroit, where he played from 2005 to 2013 after the Red Wings selected him in the third round in 2002. He compiled 17 goals and 14 assists in 72 games for the Islanders last season, his only season with the franchise.

“He’s such a good pro,” Trotz said. “He’s played with such high-end players and with great organizations in Detroit and Tampa. One of the reasons we brought him in was because he was a very intelligent player, a good person, a good teacher and a good pro. You have to have good pros in your locker room. There are dividends for your young guys. Or for just a cultural change, which we felt we needed last year.”

Here are the projected lineups:

Islanders (17-5-2)

Anders Lee-Mathew Barzal-Josh Bailey

Anthony Beauvillier-Brock Nelson-Derick Brassard

Leo Komarov-Otto Koivula-Jordan Eberle

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Nick Leddy-Johnny Boychuk

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov (7-3-2, 2.50 goals-against average, .918 save percentage)

Red Wings (7-19-3)

Tyler Bertuzzi-Dylan Larkin-Luke Glendening

Robby Fabbri-Valtteri Filppula-Andreas Athanasiou

Darren Helm-Frans Nielsen-Filip Zadina

Brendan Perlini-Christoffer Ehn-Adam Erne

Patrik Nemeth-Filip Hronek

Dennis Cholowski-Mike Green

Alex Biega-Dylan McIlrath

Jonathan Bernier (5-7-2, 3.30, .894)