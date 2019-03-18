Isles, the playoffs and the franchise: Newsday's Andrew Gross to answer your questions
Andrew Gross will host a Q&A on Reddit this Tuesday, March 19, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. to talk Isles with you.
Newsday’s Andrew Gross, our Islanders beat writer for the past year and half and an NHL reporter for 16 years, is hosting a Q&A/Ask Me Anything on Reddit, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Gross will answer your questions about their turnaround this season, their postseason prospects and a bigger-picture view as to whether their new management team has created sustainable success. Also, he'll answer anything you want to ask about Long Island’s team.
We will post the link to Gross' Reddit AMA on the Isles once it becomes available on Tuesday. In the meantime, you can follow him on Twitter at @AGrossNewsday for the latest Isles news.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.