TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
43° Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyIslanders

Isles, the playoffs and the franchise: Newsday's Andrew Gross to answer your questions

Andrew Gross will host a Q&A on Reddit this Tuesday, March 19, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. to talk Isles with you.

Islanders fans Corinne Rowe, James Fesselmeyer, Kelly Meenan

Islanders fans Corinne Rowe, James Fesselmeyer, Kelly Meenan and Darren Meenan tailgate before a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nassau Coliseum on Dec. 1, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Newsday’s Andrew Gross, our Islanders beat writer for the past year and half and an NHL reporter for 16 years, is hosting a Q&A/Ask Me Anything on Reddit, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Gross will answer your questions about their turnaround this season, their postseason prospects and a bigger-picture view as to whether their new management team has created sustainable success. Also, he'll answer anything you want to ask about Long Island’s team.

We will post the link to Gross' Reddit AMA on the Isles once it becomes available on Tuesday. In the meantime, you can follow him on Twitter at @AGrossNewsday for the latest Isles news.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss makes a save during Isles' Greiss named NHL's first star of week
Dave Gettleman, general manager for the Giants, speaking Gettleman: 'You can win while you're building'
This composite image shows WFAN's Mike Francesa, left, Francesa moves ahead of Kay in February ratings
Mets Pete Alonso singles during the first inning Alonso keeps strengthening his case to make team
Duke players including Javin DeLaurier (12) and Zion NCAA Tournament TV schedule, livestream info
Lou Williams hits a game-winning three to lift Highlights: Clippers 119, Nets 116