Newsday’s Andrew Gross, our Islanders beat writer for the past year and half and an NHL reporter for 16 years, is hosting a Q&A/Ask Me Anything on Reddit, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Gross will answer your questions about their turnaround this season, their postseason prospects and a bigger-picture view as to whether their new management team has created sustainable success. Also, he'll answer anything you want to ask about Long Island’s team.

We will post the link to Gross' Reddit AMA on the Isles once it becomes available on Tuesday. In the meantime, you can follow him on Twitter at @AGrossNewsday for the latest Isles news.