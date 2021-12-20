This stop-and-start Islanders’ season has come to another break amid an NHL-wide COVID-19 outbreak. The team is hoping it doesn’t sap whatever momentum has been built.

The Islanders practiced on Monday rather than hosting Montreal as scheduled since games between U.S. and Canadian teams have been postponed through the NHL’s three-day holiday break, which starts Friday. They next face the Capitals on Thursday at UBS Arena after losing a 4-3 shootout to visiting Vegas on Sunday afternoon.

That gave the last-place Islanders (8-12-6) at least one point in seven of their last nine games as they sit 11 points out of the Eastern Conference’s last wild-card spot.

"I’ve sort of been rolling with the punches, I think everybody has," coach Barry Trotz said after Monday’s session at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow. "Would we have liked to play today? Absolutely. I thought we played really well last night. The players know when they’re on. The coaches know when they’re getting to that level. You want to keep playing because you’re feeling good about your own game.

"We’ve got to maintain it somehow. I think the guys understand it. You hope it doesn’t dissipate. That we come back and we’re ready to go and we still feel good about our game."

The Islanders had two games postponed last month (Nov. 28 and Nov. 30) when they had eight players unavailable because of COVID-19. Mathew Barzal, Matt Martin and Robin Salo were the three Islanders in COVID-19 protocol on Monday.

They’ve also already had a scheduled stretch of just one game in 10 days during their season-opening, 13-game road trip followed quickly by another stretch of one game in seven days.

The second-place Capitals are 21 points ahead of the Islanders in the Metropolitan Division despite losing three straight but have played five more games. They are scheduled to play at Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

"I don’t think we need a break," Anthony Beauvillier said. "We’ve played some good hockey lately and we’re trying to build on our game. We want to keep grinding and keep climbing."

Notes & quotes: Ryan Pulock (long-term injured reserve/lower body), who has not played since Nov. 15, has yet to resume skating on his own and there’s no timetable yet to do so. "He’s still doing therapy," Trotz said. "He should be skating in a few days or so. It all depends on his rehab. Right now, he hasn’t been on the ice and I don’t have an exact time." Pulock was initially expected to miss four-to-six weeks...Defenseman Andy Greene said he didn’t know what to expect from Sunday’s pregame ceremony honoring his 1,000th NHL game on Nov. 15 at Tampa Bay. It included video tributes from past and present teammates with the Islanders and Devils with his mother, wife and two young sons on the ice alongside him. "I’ve never been through something like that," Greene said. "I’ve been through other people’s ceremonies, but not one for myself. It was awesome. It’s something that we’ll remember for the rest of our lives."