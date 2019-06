The Islanders again will split their home schedule in 2019-20 with 21 games at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum and 20 at Barclays Center. The difference from last season is there is a more equal mixture in terms of the dates.

The NHL released the full schedules for its 31 teams on Tuesday, and the Islanders will open the season with a three-game homestand, facing the Capitals at the Coliseum on Oct. 4 and then the Jets and Oilers at Barclays on Oct. 6 and Oct. 8.

The last regular-season game at Barclays will be March 22 against the Hurricanes before the Islanders conclude their schedule with four games at the Coliseum. The season-finale is against the Devils at the Coliseum on April 4.

Last season, the Islanders did not play the first of their 21 regular-season games at the Coliseum until Dec. 1 and then they played the last of their 20 regular-season games at Barclays on Feb. 26.

Both of the Islanders’ home games against the Rangers will be at Barclays Center, on Jan. 16 and Feb. 25.

The Islanders’ first road game will be at Carolina on Oct. 11, their first game against the Hurricanes since being swept in a four-game, second-round playoff series.

Ex-captain John Tavares and his Maple Leafs will be in town once, on Nov. 15 at the Coliseum. That game will conclude a season-long four-game homestand with the first three games at Barclays.

The Islanders have two four-game road trips, Feb. 13-19 at Nashville, Vegas, Arizona and Colorado, and then March 10-15 at Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Pittsburgh.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Islanders’ combined All-Star break and bye week will be Jan. 22-31.