Results matter. So, too, does process.

And hours after the 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers, Barry Trotz felt good about how the Islanders played against their long-time rivals.

"There’s a lot of positives [from] last night, for sure,” Barry Trotz said during Wednesday’s optional practice at Northwell Health Ice Center.

Foremost among the positives was the pressure the Islanders created Tuesday at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum, outshooting the Rangers 45-28, and finishing with an 84-48 advantage in attempted shots.

“We have to continue to do what we did last night,” said Trotz. “We threw 80-plus shot attempts last night. That was a season-high for us. Scoring chances were pretty well in our favor. We just [have] to finish. We [have] to find a way to get pucks to the back of the net.”

Another plus in Trotz’s mind was that they walked away with a point at a spot in the season in which points are valuable. The Islanders have 77 points in 62 games, and heading into Wednesday night's slate of game, are in the first Eastern Conference Wild Card spot. They are one point ahead of Columbus, three ahead of Carolina, and five points up on the Rangers. But it is not out of the realm of possibility that the Islanders could work their way back into one of the top three positions in the Metropolitan Division. They trail division-leading Washington by seven points but are only three points behind Pittsburgh for second, and two back of Philadelphia for third.

And if history is any indicator, it could bode well for the Islanders’ playoff hopes since in the six seasons since the NHL changed its playoff format from 1-8 to a divisional structure, the top three teams in Metropolitan Division averaged 111.5, 102.5, and 100.3 points. In the same window, the two wild card teams in those years averaged 98.3 and 96.1 points. The Islanders are on pace to finish the season with 101.8 points.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We can play better,” Trotz said. “But we’re not playing horrible. We’ve been in a position where we’ve played well for long stretches [but] just haven’t gotten the result, and that’s that puck. But if you just stay with it long enough, you’ll get the results. I’m a big believer in that.”

Following practice, the team flew to St. Louis for Thursday’s game against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Blues. Michael Dal Colle and Andy Greene were scheduled to make the trip and be re-evaluated Thursday, according to Trotz. Cal Clutterbuck also will make the trip. The only players not going are Casey Cizikas and Adam Pelech.

NOTES AND QUOTES: Trotz had high praise for Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who scored a goal, won 10 of 14 faceoffs in 12:07, and fought Jacob Trouba after Trouba’s devastating open-ice hit on Dal Colle. “He’s a hockey player, first and foremost,” Trotz said. “There’s not more you can ask. His play and his actions in the game says all you need to know about Pager.” ... The players’ fathers will make the trip to St. Louis. “They’re in there already,” Jordan Eberle said. “They feel like they’re a part of it, so it’s great.”