To hear Josh Bailey, there is no special formula to the success the Islanders have experienced this season.

Rather, in his view, the results are due to he and his teammates executing their system.

“We’re just playing the way we’ve kind of grown accustomed to,” Bailey said after practice Monday at Northwell Health Ice Center. The Islanders, who have won three in a row and four of five, will host Nashville on Tuesday at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum. “We’re getting the results that we’re looking for. Great goaltending, [and] for the most part our special teams have been on. It’s a good recipe for winning.”

Ahead of the match against the Predators, who visit the Rangers on Monday night, the Islanders outscored Tampa Bay, Florida and Buffalo 11-4 in winning three straight. And dating to the 3-2 overtime win over Vegas on Dec. 5, they have a 15-9 advantage in goals scored. But they have been outshot by an aggregate (170-146) in the five games, and did not record more shots on goal than their opponent in any of the games over that stretch.

The Islanders have a minus-6.7 net shots per game in their last three games. By comparison, Nashville is plus-10 in net shots in their last three games. Over the course of the season, Nashville’s plus-5.5 net shot ranking is second-best in the league, behind only Los Angeles, while the Islanders’ minus-3.6 ranking is 28th overall.

But there is a debate in hockey circles about shot quantity versus shot quality, and the Islanders could very well be the poster children for the argument that the quality of shots allowed is more significant than the overall number of shots against.

Just ask Thomas Greiss.

“It’s more predictable for us,” said Greiss, when asked how the defensive structure eases the workload for he and Semyon Varlamov. “Less opportunities or less options for [opposing] players with the puck. Just a shot or maybe one pass; few options.

“It makes our [lives] easier.”

The Islanders have allowed a league-low 72 goals against.

“[We] might give up a good amount of shots at times — or more shots — but we take the middle away and don’t give them rush chances,” Greiss said. “Cut those way down. It’s successful.”

Notes & quotes: The Islanders recalled Tom Kuhnhackl from AHL Bridgeport on Monday, and he participated in practice. Kuhnhackl played four games with the Sound Tigers while on a conditioning stint after suffering a lower-body injury in the Islanders’ 4-2 over the Senators on Oct. 25. He had two assists for Bridgeport with two penalty minutes and a minus-1 rating. When asked if Kuhnhackl would play against the Predators, coach Barry Trotz said, “We’ll probably decide that more tomorrow than we will today.” . . . .Michael Dal Colle did not practice, but Trotz said he was “day-to-day.” Trotz also said Nick Leddy “was in the mix” to dress for Tuesday night’s game . . . Following practice, players brought holiday gifts to children in hospitals in Nassau and Suffolk counties, Queens and Brooklyn.