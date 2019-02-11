Isles ticket prices soaring on resale market

Islanders tickets saw the second-highest increase in the NHL on the resale market from the start of the season to its midpoint, according to data from TicketIQ.com, which monitors a number of second-market sites.

Asking prices for the Islanders rose 25.5 percent, from an average of $102 to $128, second only to the Blue Jackets, whose asking prices rose by 27 percent.

The increase moved the Islanders from 26th place in the 31-team league to 14th.

The Islanders' better-than-expected play obviously is a factor, but so presumably is the fact that more late-season games than early season ones were scheduled for Nassau Coliseum, where ticket demand has been higher than at Barclays Center.

The Rangers' average asking price at the midpoint was $259, mostly flat since preseason and second-highest in the NHL after the Maple Leafs.