Isles trim training camp roster to 52

The Islanders made their first cuts on Thursday morning, reducing their training camp roster to a more manageable 52 players.

There were no surprises among the cuts, with 12 players being assigned to the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport and six more being re-assigned to their junior hockey teams.

The Islanders have five more preseason games remaining – they are at Detroit on Friday night and at New Jersey on Saturday night – before opening the regular season against the Capitals on Oct. 4 at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

Forwards Steve Bernier, Ryan Bourque, Erik Brown, Colin McDonald, Travis St. Denis, defensemen Ryan MacKinnon, Justin Murray, David Quenneville and Parker Wotherspoon and goalies Evan Buitenhuis, Jakub Skarek and Linus Soderstrom were assigned to Bridgeport. The Sound Tigers open their camp on Friday.

Forwards Felix Bibeau (Quebec, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League), Cole Coskey (Saginaw, Ontario Hockey League), Blade Jenkins (Saginaw, OHL), Brett Neumann (Oshawa, OHL) and Reece Newkirk (Portland, Western Hockey League) and defenseman Samuel Bolduc (Blainville-Boisbriand, QMJHL) were re-assigned to their junior teams.