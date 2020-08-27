Instead of being played back-to-back, the Islanders and Flyers will now have days between Games 2 and 3.

Thursday night’s Game 3 of the second-round series was postponed as part of the NHL players opting to join their brethren in other professional sports in a boycott to protest social injustice in the wake of a Black man, Jacob Blake, being shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Flyers evened the series after a 4-3 overtime win in Wednesday afternoon’s Game 2. The Islanders won Monday’s Game 1, 4-0.

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association issued a joint statement announcing the news.

“After much discussion, NHL Players believe that the best course of action would be to take a step back and not play tonight’s and tomorrow’s games as scheduled. The NHL supports the Players’ decision and will reschedule those four games beginning Saturday and adjust the remainder of the Second Round schedule accordingly,” the statement said.

“Black and Brown communities continue to face real, painful experiences. The NHL and NHLPA recognize that much work remains to be done before we can play an appropriate role in a discussion centered on diversity, inclusion and social justice.”

“We understand that the tragedies involving Jacob Blake, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others require us to recognize this moment. We pledge to work to use our sport to influence positive change in society.”

“The NHLPA and NHL are committed to working to foster more inclusive and welcoming environments within our arenas, offices and beyond.”