TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders-Lightning Game 2 recap: Winning goal, key stat, more

Blake Coleman #20 of the Tampa Bay Lightning

Blake Coleman #20 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates a goal scored by teammate Jan Rutta #44 against Semyon Varlamov #40 of the Islanders during the third period in Game Two of the Stanley Cup Semifinals in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 15, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

By Andrew Gross and Colin Stephenson andrew.gross@newsday.com, colin.stephenson@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

Winning goal

Jan Rutta’s right point one-timer through a screen at 2:16 of the third period, made it 3-1.

Key statistic

The Lightning have not suffered consecutive postseason losses since the 2019 First Round, when they were swept by the Blue Jackets. Tampa Bay owns a playoff record of 12-0 in the contest following a loss dating to Game 4 of that series, which is the longest such run in NHL history.

Turning point

All four officials missed the fact that the Lightning had too many men on the ice on Ondrej Palat’s second-period goal that made it 2-1, Lightning. It gave the Lightning the lead for good.

Did you notice?

Travis Zajac replaced D Ryan Pulock on one Islanders’ power-play unit, along with D Nick Leddy, Brock Nelson, Josh Bailey and Kyle Palmieri.

Injury news

Islanders G Semyon Varlamov was removed at 10:22 of the first period for concussion protocol after a heavy collision with Lightning C Brayden Point. Varlamov returned to start the second period.

Other news

J-G Pageau did not play late in the third period after Barry Trotz said he "tweaked’’ something. Trotz said Pageau should be fine for Game 3 … Matt Martin and the Lightning’s Pat Maroon, separated earlier, fought at 13:45 of the first period … Islanders coach Barry Trotz reported Michael Dal Colle did not accompany the team to Tampa. He has yet to play in the postseason while dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Three stars

1. Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay). Three assists extended his lead among playoff scorers.

2. Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay). A goal and an assist for the Lightning D man.

3. Semyon Varlamov (Islanders). He lost, and didn’t play the entire game, but he saved his team from getting blown out with some of those saves he made.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Sign up for Newsday’s Islanders texts with a 14-day free trial at newsday.com/islestext.

New York Sports

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets celebrates
KD carries Nets to Game 5 win over Bucks with magical second half
Brian Cashman, left, general manager of the Yankees,
Lennon: One win can't shake Yankees out of their funk
Kevin Durant #7 of the Nets scores a
Barker: Kevin Durant silences critics with Game 5 masterpiece
The Yankees' Luis Severino throws during a 2020
Luis Severino's return to Yankees delayed at least a month
Victor Hedman #77 of the Tampa Bay Lightning
Islanders fall to Lightning in a chippy Game 2
Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) celebrates
Best: No surprise that the Lightning struck back vs. Isles
Didn’t find what you were looking for?