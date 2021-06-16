Winning goal

Jan Rutta’s right point one-timer through a screen at 2:16 of the third period, made it 3-1.

Key statistic

The Lightning have not suffered consecutive postseason losses since the 2019 First Round, when they were swept by the Blue Jackets. Tampa Bay owns a playoff record of 12-0 in the contest following a loss dating to Game 4 of that series, which is the longest such run in NHL history.

Turning point

All four officials missed the fact that the Lightning had too many men on the ice on Ondrej Palat’s second-period goal that made it 2-1, Lightning. It gave the Lightning the lead for good.

Did you notice?

Travis Zajac replaced D Ryan Pulock on one Islanders’ power-play unit, along with D Nick Leddy, Brock Nelson, Josh Bailey and Kyle Palmieri.

Injury news

Islanders G Semyon Varlamov was removed at 10:22 of the first period for concussion protocol after a heavy collision with Lightning C Brayden Point. Varlamov returned to start the second period.

Other news

J-G Pageau did not play late in the third period after Barry Trotz said he "tweaked’’ something. Trotz said Pageau should be fine for Game 3 … Matt Martin and the Lightning’s Pat Maroon, separated earlier, fought at 13:45 of the first period … Islanders coach Barry Trotz reported Michael Dal Colle did not accompany the team to Tampa. He has yet to play in the postseason while dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Three stars

1. Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay). Three assists extended his lead among playoff scorers.

2. Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay). A goal and an assist for the Lightning D man.

3. Semyon Varlamov (Islanders). He lost, and didn’t play the entire game, but he saved his team from getting blown out with some of those saves he made.