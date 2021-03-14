TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau placed on COVID-19 protocol list; Noah Dobson scratched

Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the Islanders skates against

Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the Islanders skates against the Buffalo Sabres at Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross
NEWARK — Jean-Gabriel Pageau was placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list on Sunday and did not play in the Islanders’ game against the Devils at Prudential Center.

He becomes the first Islanders player to miss a game this season because of COVID-19 protocols. Josh Bailey was on the list on Jan. 20 for one day for contact tracing reasons but did not miss a game.

Also, defenseman Noah Dobson was a late scratch after taking pregame warmups for reasons that were not immediately disclosed by the Islanders, who said an explanation would be forthcoming after the game. Sebastian Aho, who had not played in an NHL game since March 18, 2018, was a last-minute replacement after taking warmups.

The Islanders started the game one player short as Aho rushed to get his equipment back on.

