Jean-Gabriel Pageau has undergone hand surgery, and Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello said the invaluable center will be recovered in time for training camp in September.

"Pageau was operated on [Monday] morning on his hand and he will be ready for training camp," Lamoriello said on Tuesday. "Other than that, any other injuries that we have are the normal injuries that you go through and just time will take care of."

Lamoriello added Anders Lee, whose season ended March 11 when he suffered a torn right anterior cruciate ligament, also will be ready for the start of training camp.

Pageau had three goals and 10 assists in 19 playoff games but went without a point in the Islanders’ seven-game loss to the defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning in the NHL semifinals as he was clearly hampered.

"I was a little banged up," Pageau said on Sunday as the Islanders conducted exit meetings. "I think everyone is at this point. It’s not easy playing games every two days. You don’t have a lot of time to recover between the games."

Isles files

Lamoriello said the Islanders would not conduct a summer development camp for their prospects this year … Lamoriello said it will be Johnny Boychuk’s decision this offseason whether the former defenseman wants to continue in the organization as a management assistant and part-time assistant coach … Lamoriello, who turns 79 in October, said he has no plans to relinquish any of his leadership roles "as long as my health is good. Right now, I will be doing it…" Lamoriello would not commit to Brent Thompson returning for an eighth season as coach of the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport. He and Chris Lamoriello, the Bridgeport GM, will begin the evaluation process soon. Said Lou Lamoriello, "At this point, everything is status quo."