New Islander Jean-Gabriel Pageau happy for a homecoming in Ottawa

Jean-Gabriel Pageau of the Islanders skates during the first period against the Canadiens at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
OTTAWA — Jean-Gabriel Pageau will forever be an Ottawan, having been born in Canada’s capital city and growing up in neighboring Gatineau, Quebec.

So, while he enjoyed his first trip back with the Islanders after he was acquired from his hometown Senators on Feb. 24, Pageau was happy to get that first game against the team he spent his first six-plus NHL seasons with out of the way quickly.

“Who wouldn’t be happy to come back home and play in front of your friends and your family and those fans that were awesome to me,” Pageau said before the teams met on Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre. “I think it’s great to come back and get this game out of the way.”

Pageau spent Wednesday night at his home with his wife and two dogs and spent much of Thursday greeting old friends and teammates.

“I think we’re all happy for him, to go to New York and he’s had a pretty good start there,” Senators left wing Anthony Duclair said. “He’s been a great player, a great leader here for a number of years. We’re sad to see him go but happy how it turned out for him.”

Pageau, 27, who immediately agreed to a six-year, $30 million extension with the Islanders, had 87 goals and 95 assists in 428 games for the Senators, plus another 12 goals and four assists in 35 playoff games.

Isles files

Defenseman Thomas Hickey was brought up from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport on emergency recall with Johnny Boychuk requiring 90 stitches on his left eyelid after being cut by Artturi Lehkonen’s skate blade in Tuesday’s 6-2 loss to the visiting Canadiens…Tom Kuhnhackl (unspecified) did not participate in the morning skate and was listed as day to day…Ross Johnston, Leo Komarov and Andrew Ladd were the healthy scratches, along with Hickey.

