Islanders

Jean-Gabriel Pageau available to play for Isles tonight

Jean-Gabriel Pageau of the New York Islanders celebrates

Jean-Gabriel Pageau of the New York Islanders celebrates his third-period goal against the Boston Bruins at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Jean-Gabriel Pageau will be available to play on Tuesday night when the Islanders conclude a three-game road trip against the Capitals, a day after the versatile center came off the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list.

The Islanders still were awaiting word on defenseman Noah Dobson’s status. Both players missed Sunday’s 3-2 four-round shootout win over the Devils at Prudential Center after being added to the league’s protocol list that day. It marked the first time this season the Islanders have had players miss a game because of COVID protocols.

Dobson remained on the NHL’s protocol list on Monday while Pageau was cleared.

Pageau is tied for second on the Islanders with nine goals and tied for fourth with 17 points.

"I’m sure he’s thrilled that he doesn’t have COVID," left wing Matt Martin said. "We’re obviously happy he’s available for us. He’s such a key part of our team. He plays in all situations and just a good locker-room guy as well."

