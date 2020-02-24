TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders trade for Jean-Gabriel Pageau of Ottawa

Jean-Gabriel Pageau of the Ottawa Senators celebrates his power-play goal against the Buffalo Sabres at Canadian Tire Centre on Feb. 18, 2020, in Ottawa, Ontario. Credit: Getty Images/Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello completed his second trade in eight days early Monday morning, this time addressing the scoring help his team needs as it fights for a playoff position.

The Islanders have acquired Jean-Gabriel Pageau from the Senators for a conditional first-round pick in 2020, a second-round pick in 2020 and a conditional third-round pick in 2022. 

The 27-year-old Pageau, an impending unrestricted free agent, has 24 goals and 16 assists in 60 games this season for the Senators, setting a career high for goals. He has been centering the rebuilding Senators’ top line but likely will plug into the Islanders’ second or third line.

He is completing a three-year, $9.3 million deal, and the price Lamoriello paid for him may indicate the Islanders believe they can sign him long term, or at least will make a strong effort to do so.

Lamoriello also acquired defenseman Andy Greene from the Devils on Feb. 16 with top-pair blue-liner Adam Pelech out for the season since suffering an Achilles tendon injury on Jan. 2.

In the unlikely event the Islanders wind up with a top-three pick in this year’s NHL draft, the first-round pick the Islanders are sending to the Senators will slide to 2021.

The Senators only receive the third-round pick included in the deal if the Islanders win the Stanley Cup this season.

Pageau is expected to make his Islanders debut on Tuesday night against the Rangers at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

