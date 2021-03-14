TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Noah Dobson placed on COVID-19 protocol list

Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the Islanders skates against

Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the Islanders skates against the Buffalo Sabres at Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
NEWARK — Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Noah Dobson were placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list on Sunday and did not play in the Islanders’ game against the Devils at Prudential Center.

They became the the first Islanders player to miss a game this season because of COVID-19 protocols. Josh Bailey was on the list on Jan. 20 for one day for contact tracing reasons but did not miss a game.

Dobson was a late scratch after taking pregame warmups. The Islanders announced that he had been placed on the COVID-19 protocol list during the third period of Sunday night's game. Sebastian Aho, who had not played in an NHL game since March 18, 2018, was a last-minute replacement after taking warmups.

The Islanders started the game one player short as Aho rushed to get his equipment back on.

