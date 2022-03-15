TODAY'S PAPER
Jean Potvin dead; former Islanders defenseman was 72

The Bruins' Bobby Orr, left, checks Jean Potvin

The Bruins' Bobby Orr, left, checks Jean Potvin of the Islanders as Potvin heads down ice in the first period Dec. 15, 1974 at Boston Garden. Credit: AP

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Former Islanders defenseman Jean Potvin, who won two Stanley Cups during the team's dynasty era, has died at 72, the team announced after Tuesday's game.

Potvin, the brother of fellow Islander Denis Potvin, played for the Isles from 1972-73 through 1977-78 and rejoined the club for the 1979-80 and 1980-81 seasons. He was a member of two of the Isles' Stanley Cup championships in 1980 and 1981, winning the Cup with Denis.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Potvin family," Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello said in a statement issued by the team. "Jean was a leader on the ice, helping the organization win two Stanley Cup Championships. He made his home on the island and was always such a friendly face in the community. We send our sincere condolences to all those who grieve his loss."

The Ottawa, Ontario, native scored 63 goals and had 224 assists in 613 games with the Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers, Cleveland Barons, Minnesota North Stars and Islanders.

Potvin returned to the Islanders after his playing career ended, serving as the team's radio color commentator from 1980 through 1989.

