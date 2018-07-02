Now that John Tavares has left the Islanders, you may be wondering what to do with your John Tavares Islanders jersey. Bagel Boss in Hicksville has a solution.

The store tweeted an offer Monday morning encouraging fans to bring in your Tavares jerseys in exchange for a dozen bagels. Donald Rosner, owner of the Bagel Boss in Murray Hill, and David Rosner, co-owner of the Bagel Boss in Hicksville, are hoping to see some good come of the star’s decision to leave their favorite team. Any Tavares item turned into the Bagel Boss Hicksville location will be donated to charity, but Donald and David haven’t decided the specific charity yet.

The cousins started the #BagelsFor91 twitter campaign last week offering Tavares a lifetime supply of bagels if he re-signed with the Islanders, but the No. 1 selection in the 2009 NHL Draft signed a seven-year, $77-million contract with his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs Sunday. The shop made up special blue, white and orange bagels for the occasion.

“We’re calling them Islanders bagels now,” Rosner said.

Donald and David are both big Islanders fans, and said they wanted Tavares to stay on Long Island. Although upset, both ultimately understood Tavares’ decision.

“A lot of people understand why he left, myself included, the way he went about it may not have been the right way to do it,” said Donald, wearing a Tavares jersey in his Bagel Boss office Monday. “The team could have made moves with a lot of big-name free agents had he said something sooner, but because he didn’t, fans just went absolutely bananas over it . . . It was heartbreaking.”

The cousins don’t want to see a scene similar to when LeBron James left Cleveland to sign with the Miami Heat in July 2010. Fans responded by burning his jersey in the street with a feeling of anger and betrayal.

“This was a difficult decision by him and we have to respect his decision and appreciate what he’s done for Long Island,” David said. “And it’s straight up disrespectful to burn his apparel.”