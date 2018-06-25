TODAY'S PAPER
John Tavares to meet with Islanders and at least 5 other teams, reports say

The Maple Leafs, Sharks, Lightning, Stars and Bruins all will make pitches between now and Wednesday in an attempt to lure Tavares away from the Islanders, who selected him first overall in 2009.

Islanders center John Tavares looks on before a face-off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Barclays Center on Friday, March 30, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
The John Tavares sweepstakes have officially begun.

Sunday marked the opening of the free agent negotiating window, and Tavares and his representatives, led by agent Pat Brisson, reportedly will meet with at least five teams in person in Los Angeles, in addition to the Islanders. It’s possible that list still may grow.

The free agent market opens on July 1 and only the Islanders can sign him before then.

Tavares is completing a six-year, $33-million deal and could become the highest-profile player ever to reach unrestricted free agency in the NHL.

Tavares is expected to sign a deal worth at least $11 million annually, and this week’s meetings almost certainly will serve to send that price higher. Only the Islanders can offer him an eight-year deal with the other teams limited to seven-year offers.

New Islanders president Lou Lamoriello departed for Los Angeles on Saturday after the NHL Draft concluded in Dallas. Lamoriello has been in constant contact with Tavares and Brisson since being hired on May 22 and even acknowledged speaking with Tavares in the week before he was formally introduced as the Islanders’ boss.

New Islanders coach Barry Trotz also said he’s had a “great conversation” with Tavares about the future of the organization.

Tavares, who turns 28 on Sept. 20, is from Mississauga, Ontario, and there long has been speculation he would be interested in playing for his hometown Maple Leafs.

There’s also been speculation he would be interested in teaming on the Lightning with his longtime friend Steven Stamkos, who is from Markham, Ontario.

