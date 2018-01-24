TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 32° Good Evening
Clear 32° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

John Tavares will consider Nassau Coliseum plan in contract decision

The Islanders’ captain reiterates that where the team plays going forward will be part of his thought process as he evaluates his next contract.

Islanders center John Tavares looks on against the

Islanders center John Tavares looks on against the Bruins at Barclays Center on Jan. 2, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Arthur Staple arthur.staple@newsday.com @StapeNewsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

LAS VEGAS — Newsday’s report on Wednesday regarding the possibility of the Islanders playing part of their home schedule at Nassau Coliseum in the next few seasons while the new arena at Belmont Park is being built could have an impact on John Tavares.

The Islanders captain is in the final year of his contract and will become a free agent on July 1. He has said in past conversations that he will look at all factors before making a decision to sign with the Islanders or leave in free agency and Tuesday’s news just adds another bit of information to the pile.

“Like anybody would be, everything that goes into this decision, I’ll think about,” he said. “Obviously where you’re going to play is an important part of that. I don’t think anything’s been finalized or come out officially, so when the time’s right, that news of what’s going to happen will come out and will just be part of my thought process at some point. We’ll see what happens, I guess.”

Arthur Staple is the Islanders beat writer. He has been at Newsday since 1997 and has covered hockey for more than a decade.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur smiles before an Giants GM Gettleman likes Shurmur’s maturity
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning directs his Gettleman: Manning will return as Giants QB
Nets forward DeMarre Carroll gestures to a fan Carroll appreciates being a valuable commodity
In this Oct. 18, 2015, file photo, then-Denver Source: Jets to interview Brian Callahan
Braves third baseman Chipper Jones waves his hat How the potential Baseball HOF Class of 2018 fared vs. Yankees, Mets
Kevin Durant of the Warriors reacts after making Without Porzingis, Knicks overpowered by Warriors