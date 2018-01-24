LAS VEGAS — Newsday’s report on Wednesday regarding the possibility of the Islanders playing part of their home schedule at Nassau Coliseum in the next few seasons while the new arena at Belmont Park is being built could have an impact on John Tavares.

The Islanders captain is in the final year of his contract and will become a free agent on July 1. He has said in past conversations that he will look at all factors before making a decision to sign with the Islanders or leave in free agency and Tuesday’s news just adds another bit of information to the pile.

“Like anybody would be, everything that goes into this decision, I’ll think about,” he said. “Obviously where you’re going to play is an important part of that. I don’t think anything’s been finalized or come out officially, so when the time’s right, that news of what’s going to happen will come out and will just be part of my thought process at some point. We’ll see what happens, I guess.”