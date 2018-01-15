MONTREAL — John Tavares hasn’t made any decisions on his future, but he stated clearly on Monday morning where his preference lies.

“I hope to stay in Long Island,” Tavares told a group of reporters questioning him on his plans. “There’s a lot of positive things going forward with the organization and the team here. I haven’t thought about being anywhere else but with the Islanders.”

Tavares is playing out the final year of his current six-year, $33-million deal and would be the biggest free agent to ever hit the market if he goes to July 1 without re-signing. He declined to discuss a new deal after last season, choosing to play out this final year before committing to the Islanders or to seeing what else is out there due to a number of factors regarding the future of the organization.

The arena deal at Belmont Park has answered one big question for Tavares, but there has still been no contract talks between Islanders general manager Garth Snow and Pat Brisson, Tavares’ agent. When Tavares and Brisson are ready to talk numbers, the Islanders will be all ears and seemingly ready to lavish the biggest contract in the NHL on their captain, who leads the team with 52 points.

Until Tavares gives the OK, however, the Islanders must wait.

“I feel good about it,” Doug Weight said on Monday. “We know the situation we’re in with John. I trust John to his word. I believe he wants to be here. He’s earned the right, whether it’s free agency or waiting to sign a contract, he’s earned the right to check off all the boxes. It’s his right as a professional and what he’s done for us as an organization, a captain. So we can’t be focused on it. I’m more comfortable than our 48 points show about our team. I believe we’re a good team, a playoff team. We can take care of the biggest thing that would affect John — that he wants to be a champion. And I want him to do it here. We all do.”

Tavares demurred to other questions from the Montreal media regarding his future, as he’s done throughout the season.

“I don’t really focus on it on a daily basis too much,” he said. “You get into the season and you’re so focused day after day on how you can improve, especially this part of the season with how important every game gets. That’s where I try to keep my focus and let that play out over time.

“The only time it comes up is when you guys ask me about it.”