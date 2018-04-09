Will he stay or will he go?

That’s the big question for the Islanders when it comes to John Tavares. It has been all season, which ended without a postseason attached. The 27-year-old center will be an unrestricted free agent with the expiration of his six-year, $33-million deal.

Tavares didn’t announce his decision after his exit meeting Monday at Northwell Health Ice Center, but he said he hopes to be back.

“I love it here,” Tavares said.

Yet the captain also said of his decision, “I think I’ve earned the right to take my time. I don’t know if it’ll be two weeks, a month, two months . . .

“I think you look at everything. I don’t say it’ll only be about hockey. You look at all the factors. All the factors here are great.”

Tavares arrived as the first overall pick in 2009. This ninth season for him was another quality season with 37 goals and 47 assists. But this marked the sixth time the Islanders missed the playoffs during his time here.

“Obviously, it’s a big decision,” Tavares said. “I want to give myself the best chance to win the Stanley Cup.”

His teammates would love for him to return, but they would understand if he didn’t. They also know it would be a big setback for the team if he departs.

“He’s a generational talent,” Cal Clutterbuck said. “He’s the face of the franchise. If he goes somewhere else, obviously it’s his choice. All [of us] would wish him the best. But that would be tough for the franchise to deal with, I think, for the first couple of years.”

Calvin de Haan is also going to be an unrestricted free agent. The defenseman understands Tavares taking his time.

“It’s our right,” de Haan said. “If he’s staying, he’s staying. If he’s not, he’s not. You know he likes it here . . . Some of the fans may not agree with me, but there’s no rush, in my opinion. He’s the captain and the face of the franchise. You’ve got to respect whatever decision he makes.’”