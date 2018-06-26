The second day of the John Tavares woo-a-thon brings two more teams to the CAA office of agent Pat Brisson in Los Angeles in an effort to lure the impending unrestricted free agent away from the Islanders.

The San Jose Sharks and Boston Bruins will both send representatives to meet with Tavares on Tuesday after he had meetings with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Islanders on Monday.

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars are scheduled to meet with Tavares and Brisson on Wednesday and it’s still possible that other teams may convince Tavares they should get in the door as well.

Then will come The Decision.

The free agent market opens on Sunday after this five-day negotiating window leading up to it.

Only the Islanders can offer Tavares, completing a six-year, $33-million deal, an eight-year contract, with the rest of the NHL limited to a maximum of seven seasons. The bidding is expected to start at $11 million per season and the intense competition for Tavares, who could become the highest-profile unrestricted free agent in NHL history, may push that figure closer to $12 million.

Islanders president Lou Lamoriello flew to Los Angeles after the NHL Draft concluded Saturday in Dallas and new coach Barry Trotz was part of the contingent that met with Tavares on Monday night for a reported two hours. The earlier meeting with the Maple Leafs, including president Brendan Shanahan and coach Mike Babcock, was also timed at around two hours.

Tavares is from Mississauga, Ontario, and there’s always been speculation he’d be intrigued by playing for the Maple Leafs, who have $24.7 million in cap space.

The Islanders, of course, offer familiarity and the likelihood of the most lucrative deal. Per CapFriendly.com, the Islanders, at $32.8 million, have the most salary cap space of the 31 teams after the salary cap for 2018-19 was set at $79.5 million.

The Sharks, though, are widely considered the Islanders’ strongest competition for Tavares.

The Sharks offer a veteran roster and a culture of success that Tavares has publicly craved and San Jose is not a major media market, which likely appeals to the very private Tavares. They have $18.9 million in cap space and have missed the playoffs just once since 2003, reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2016.

The Islanders have made the playoffs just three times since selecting Tavares first overall in 2009 and have won just one playoff series since 1993.

Trotz, however, just led the Capitals to the Stanley Cup title before resigning over a salary impasse.