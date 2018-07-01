The Islanders’ worst fear has been realized.

John Tavares, the face of the Islanders franchise from the day he was selected first overall in 2009, will no longer be their player.

Tavares on Sunday, as the free agent market opened, agreed to a seven-year deal with an average annual value of $11 million with his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs. The Islanders’ ability to offer Tavares an eight-year deal, as opposed to the seven-year deals other teams could offer him, expired Saturday at midnight.

“I’ve been so fortunate to be an Islander not only because of the love and support of the fan base, but because of how lucky I was to be around so many great people,” Tavares said in a Twitter post on Sunday afternoon. “From ownership through management, staff and of course all my teammates, they helped me mature and grow into who I am today. I will always be thankful how they molded and guided me to be a better person and hockey player. Memories and friendships that I will forever hold close to my heart.

“Thank you everyone for your impact on me,” Tavares continued. “I will always be grateful. My words will never be able to fully show the impact my time on the Island had on me.”

The Islanders are at Toronto on Dec. 29 and the Maple Leafs play at Barclays Center on Feb. 28.

“These past six days have been nothing I could have expected,” Tavares said on Twitter. “Making the toughest decision of my life: To stay where I have been my entire career or take a calculated leap of faith into an opportunity that I believe will be special to me and my family. The Island has been home. It’s what I know. It’s part of me — it always will be.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I’m sorry if this decision pains you,” Tavares added, addressing Islanders fans. “As you can tell, it wasn’t easy. But have trust in the future because it is bright. The Islanders are in great hands. I am thankful that I had the opportunity to be an Islander for as long as I did.”

During the free-agent negotiating period which began on Monday, Tavares reportedly met with representatives of the Maple Leafs, Sharks, Bruins, Lightning and Stars, in addition to an Islanders’ contingent led by new president Lou Lamoriello, at the CAA office of agent Pat Brisson in Los Angeles.

Then, Tavares flew home to Toronto to ponder his options, a process that continued through Saturday as the suitors reportedly jockeyed to sweeten their offers to him.

As a result, Tavares became the highest-profile unrestricted free agent in NHL history to leave his original team.

Tavares completes his Islanders’ tenure having scored 272 goals with 349 assists in 669 regular-season games. But the Islanders reached the playoffs just three times in his nine seasons, winning just one series.

The Islanders have spent the offseason trying to prove to Tavares, who turns 28 on Sept. 20, his best chance for success would come on Long Island. Lamoriello, who won three Stanley Cups as the Devils’ boss, was hired as president on May 22 and former general manager Garth Snow and coach Doug Weight were relieved of their duties on June 5.

Barry Trotz, who led the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup on June 7 before resigning in a salary impasse, was hired as the Islanders’ new coach on June 21.

Tavares had maintained all last season that he hoped something would work out with the Islanders and Snow repeatedly expressed confidence Tavares would re-sign, even after he didn’t once he was eligible to do so on July 1, 2017. The questions surrounding Tavares’ future grew exponentially as the season progressed and the Islanders gambled and lost Tavares without compensation after Snow heeded Tavares’ stated desire not to be dealt at the Feb. 26 trade deadline as he played out a six-year, $33-million deal.

“I’ve always wanted it to work out and stay,” Tavares said on April 5 after the Islanders beat the Rangers, 2-1, at Barclays Center in their regular-season home finale with the fans chanting his name in the closing minutes.

Still, despite the Islanders’ offseason improvements, the franchise is still facing some big questions beyond having won just one playoff series since 1993.

The Islanders’ struggle to secure a new arena has been a constant theme during Tavares’ career.

Pending all the necessary environmental approvals, a new arena at Belmont Park is supposed to open in 2021, but the Islanders are now scheduled to split home games between Barclays Center and a renovated Nassau Coliseum for the next three seasons.

The Islanders left the outdated Nassau Coliseum for Brooklyn in 2015, though they still practice and hold their morning skates in East Meadow, forcing the players into being commuters.

But Barclays Center has proven to be inadequate for NHL hockey and the Islanders are scheduled to play 20 games this season at Uniondale. For now, the Islanders are scheduled to play a total of 68 games at Nassau Coliseum over the next three seasons.