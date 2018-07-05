Lou Lamoriello isn’t looking back on John Tavares’ departure to the Toronto Maple Leafs via free agency.

“We did everything we possibly could to keep John,” the Islanders president said Thursday on SiriusXM NHL Network in his first public comments since Tavares left on Sunday. “He’s a quality player. He’s now with another team. That’s the past. What we’re doing right now is to get knowledge on who we are and learning more about each and every player we have here.”

Unlike the situation he faced when he became the Maple Leafs general manager in 2015, Lamoriello said he does not see the need to break down the Islanders.

“In Toronto, we had to really break it right down and get to the core and see who wanted to be a part of it,” Lamoriello said. “It’s different here. There’s more talent here at this given time from the original core. It’s not a breakdown.”

Still, Lamoriello knows the Islanders must improve defensively after allowing an NHL-high 293 goals last season.

Lamoriello relieved both general manager Garth Snow and coach Doug Weight of their duties on June 5 and hired Barry Trotz as the coach on June 21. Trotz led the Capitals to the Stanley Cup last season.

“I was astonished when I heard the goals against was not only the worst in the NHL, it was the worst over the last 10 years,” Lamoriello said. “I do know with Barry and I’s style and philosophy, that’s not going to be too difficult to take care of.”