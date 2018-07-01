Sept. 20, 1990: John Tavares born in Mississauga, Ontario. He grows up a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
June 26, 2009: Islanders select Tavares first overall in the NHL Draft at Montreal’s Bell Centre.
July 15, 2009: Tavares signs a three-year, $3.75-million entry-level deal.
Oct. 3, 2009: Tavares has a goal and an assist in his NHL debut against the Penguins. He finished with 24 goals and 30 assists in 82 games as a rookie.
Oct. 23, 2010: Tavares notches his first career hat trick.
Sept. 14, 2011: Tavares signs a six-year, $33-million extension with Islanders.
Jan. 29, 2012: Tavares plays in his first NHL All-Star Game in Ottawa.
June 15, 2013: Tavares, with 38 first-place votes, finishes third in balloting for the Hart Trophy as the NHL MVP behind winner Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby.
Sept. 10, 2013: Tavares named Islanders captain.
May 1, 2013: Tavares plays in his first NHL playoff game. He finishes with three goals and two assists as Islanders lose a first-round series to Penguins in six games.
Feb. 19, 2014: Tavares, playing for Team Canada in the Winter Olympics, injures his MCL and meniscus and misses the rest of the NHL season.
April 19, 2015: Tavares scores overtime winner against Capitals in Game 3 of their first-round series. The Islanders lose in seven games.
April 24, 2016: Tavares scores two goals in the deciding Game 6 of a first-round series against the Panthers — in the final minute of regulation and then the overtime winner — giving him five for the series, as the Islanders win a playoff series for the first time since 1993. The Islanders are then eliminated by the Lightning in five games.
Jan. 13, 2017: Tavares reaches 500 career points.
July 1, 2017: Tavares becomes eligible to sign a contract extension with the Islanders.
Feb. 26, 2018: Tavares, with a limited no-trade clause, asks the Islanders not to deal him away leading up to the trade deadline.
July 1, 2018: Tavares leaves Islanders for a seven-year, $77-million deal with Maple Leafs.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.