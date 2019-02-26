Lou Lamoriello pretty much knows what to expect when John Tavares makes his return to Long Island on Thursday. And he’s asking – pleading even – for fans to reconsider.

Tavares, who comes back to NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum for the first time since he chose the Toronto Maple Leafs over the team that drafted him, is likely in for a long and loud night of boos, the result of a somewhat contentious offseason where fans thought their longtime captain had abandoned them. Not so, Lamoriello said in an interview on WFAN’s Joe & Evan Tuesday morning.

“He had every right to make the decision that he did to go and to go to free agency and I respect that,” the Islanders president and general manager said. “Let’s put it this way: I hope it’s re-thought. I hope it’s the respect he should be getting. I do understand the passion that the fans have ... We’re talking about a quality human being who served his years here extremely well and I hope that’s taken into consideration.”

Though fans have plenty to be happy about – the Islanders are still in first place, after all – there’s still a lot of bad blood after it seemed Tavares, much like other NHL superstars, would re-sign with the team after the end of his contract last season. The animosity is further fueled by the fact that the Islanders decided not to trade Tavares before his contract expired, meaning the team lost him for nothing.

Eventually, Tavares signed with the Maple Leafs for seven years and $77 million, which reports say was one year less than the Islanders offered. After the signing, he posted a photo of himself as a child on social media, sleeping under a Maple Leafs bedspread with the caption, "Not everyday can you live a childhood dream."

Not everyday you can live a childhood dream pic.twitter.com/YUTKdfMALl — John Tavares (@91Tavares) July 1, 2018

But none of that, Lamoriello said, erased what he had done for the Islanders since being drafted first overall in 2009.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I really have heard all about the animosity towards John,” Lamoriello said. “He’s a tremendous human being and gave tremendous years to the Islanders in a commitment as their captain. I hope he gets the right reception and gets complimented by the crowd for what he did.”

“We’re concerned about the game. It’ll certainly be an exciting night: two teams who are doing well, two teams that are good hockey teams. I hope that nothing gets in the way of a good hockey game.”