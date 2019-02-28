Follow Newsday's team of reporters as they provide all-day coverage of John Tavares' return to Long Island when the Islanders host the Maple Leafs tonight at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

Tavares, the former Isles captain and No. 1 overall pick, is returning to the Coliseum for the first time since bolting via free agency on July 1, 2018, for a seven-year, $77 million deal with his hometown Maple Leafs. Tavares ranks fifth in Islanders history with 621 points, but he may be in for a very chilly reception from fans who haven't exactly forgotten the way in which he left.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Follow @NewsdaySports on Twitter for live updates before, during and after the game.