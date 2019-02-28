TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Evening
SEARCH
31° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders vs. Maple Leafs: Live coverage of John Tavares' return to Nassau Coliseum

Tavares, the former Isles captain, is returning to the Coliseum for the first time since bolting via free agency to his hometown Maple Leafs.

Islanders players said they are focused on winning the game tonight vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs and not the return of John Tavares to NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum. (Credit: Newsday / Casey Musarra)

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Follow Newsday's team of reporters as they provide all-day coverage of John Tavares' return to Long Island when the Islanders host the Maple Leafs tonight at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum. 

Tavares, the former Isles captain and No. 1 overall pick, is returning to the Coliseum for the first time since bolting via free agency on July 1, 2018, for a seven-year, $77 million deal with his hometown Maple Leafs. Tavares ranks fifth in Islanders history with 621 points, but he may be in for a very chilly reception from fans who haven't exactly forgotten the way in which he left.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Follow @NewsdaySports on Twitter for live updates before, during and after the game.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Then-Islanders center John Tavares skates against the Rangers Martin says Tavares' LI return 'will be hard on him'
Craig Carton exits federal court in Manhattan following Carton lawyer: Psych report 'essential' to sentencing
Maple Leafs center John Tavares skates against the Tickets for Tavares' return top resale market today
Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Kyler Murray poses with Kyler Murray clears the 5-foot-10 marker at Combine
Islanders players said they are focused on winning Isles talk about the return of John Tavares
Brandon Nimmo missed a day of Mets training Brandon Nimmo explains the chicken incident