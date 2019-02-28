Islanders vs. Maple Leafs: Live coverage of John Tavares' return to Nassau Coliseum
Tavares, the former Isles captain, is returning to the Coliseum for the first time since bolting via free agency to his hometown Maple Leafs.
Follow Newsday's team of reporters as they provide all-day coverage of John Tavares' return to Long Island when the Islanders host the Maple Leafs tonight at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.
Tavares, the former Isles captain and No. 1 overall pick, is returning to the Coliseum for the first time since bolting via free agency on July 1, 2018, for a seven-year, $77 million deal with his hometown Maple Leafs. Tavares ranks fifth in Islanders history with 621 points, but he may be in for a very chilly reception from fans who haven't exactly forgotten the way in which he left.
Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Follow @NewsdaySports on Twitter for live updates before, during and after the game.
