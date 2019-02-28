TODAY'S PAPER
John Tavares returns to Nassau Coliseum to face Islanders

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
John Tavares returns to NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum as a member of the Maple Leafs to face the Islanders on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. It's Tavares' first game back at the Coliseum since leaving the Islanders in free agency on July 1, 2018.

John Tavares of the Maple Leafs warms up
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

John Tavares of the Maple Leafs warms up before a game against the Islanders at NYCB Live's NAssau Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

John Tavares #91 of the Toronto Maple Leafs
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

John Tavares #91 of the Toronto Maple Leafs
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

A New York Islanders fan wears a jersey
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

An Islanders fan wears a jersey of former Islander John Tavares, who will be playing for the Maple Leafs in his first game back on Long Island against the Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

A New York Islanders fan wears a jersey
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

A New York Islanders fan wears a jersey
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

New York Islanders fans arrive for a game
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Christian Forte of East Quogue poses for a
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Christian Forte of East Quogue poses for a photograph with a jersey of former Islander John Tavares, who will be playing for the Maple Leafs in his first game back on Long Island against the Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

Steven Silverman (L) of Cedarhurst and Charlie Summers
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Steven Silverman, left, of Cedarhurst and Charlie Summers of Rockville Centre pose for a photograph wearing jerseys of former Islander John Tavares, who will be playing for the Maple Leafs in his first game back on Long Island against the Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

New York Islanders fans arrive for a game
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Islanders fans arrive for a game against the Maple Leafs at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

New York Islanders fans arrive for a game
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

A jersey of former New York Islander John
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

A jersey of former Islander John Tavares is seen prior to a game against the Maple Leafs at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

Fans pose for a photograph in front of
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Fans pose for a photograph in front of a banner in reference to former Islander John Tavares, who will be playing for the Maple Leafs in his first game back on Long Island against the Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

Patrick Dowd of Bayshore holds a banner in
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Patrick Dowd of Bay Shore holds a banner in reference to former Islander John Tavares, who will be playing for the Maple Leafs in his first game back on Long Island against the Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

Nick Martorano of Lindenhurst poses for a photograph
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Nick Martorano of Lindenhurst poses for a photograph with a jersey of former Islander John Tavares, who will be playing for the Maple Leafs in his first game back on Long Island against the Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

