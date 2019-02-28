John Tavares returns to NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum as a member of the Maple Leafs to face the Islanders on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. It's Tavares' first game back at the Coliseum since leaving the Islanders in free agency on July 1, 2018.

John Tavares of the Maple Leafs warms up before a game against the Islanders at NYCB Live's NAssau Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

An Islanders fan wears a jersey of former Islander John Tavares, who will be playing for the Maple Leafs in his first game back on Long Island against the Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

Christian Forte of East Quogue poses for a photograph with a jersey of former Islander John Tavares, who will be playing for the Maple Leafs in his first game back on Long Island against the Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

Steven Silverman, left, of Cedarhurst and Charlie Summers of Rockville Centre pose for a photograph wearing jerseys of former Islander John Tavares, who will be playing for the Maple Leafs in his first game back on Long Island against the Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

Islanders fans arrive for a game against the Maple Leafs at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

A jersey of former Islander John Tavares is seen prior to a game against the Maple Leafs at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

Fans pose for a photograph in front of a banner in reference to former Islander John Tavares, who will be playing for the Maple Leafs in his first game back on Long Island against the Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

Patrick Dowd of Bay Shore holds a banner in reference to former Islander John Tavares, who will be playing for the Maple Leafs in his first game back on Long Island against the Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.