He left his Islanders days behind on July 1, making his reasoning crystal clear in a tweet that featured a photo of himself as an Ontario kid sleeping soundly between his Toronto Maple Leafs sheet and blanket with this caption overhead: “Not everyday you can live a childhood dream.”

So there was John Tavares playing for his childhood dream team Sunday night at Madison Square Garden, skating against the Rangers.

Tavares had a pointless game in Toronto’s 4-1 loss. He will have a more significant return to New York on Feb. 28. That’s when he will have to face his old team in front of the fans he left behind after nine seasons. The Leafs will be playing at the Coliseum. He won’t be second-guessing The Decision there.

Regrets about leaving the Islanders and going to Toronto? Not even a few.

“I have absolutely no regrets,” Tavares said. “I’m in a great spot here. It’s been a tremendous opportunity, and we’re just beginning.”

Despite all his achievements, the forecast for his reception will be chilly considering all the disappointment and anger that was expressed when he chose to take Toronto’s seven-year, $77 million offer as a free agent.

“Obviously, it’ll be nice to see a lot of familiar faces and be back in a place that . . . still does mean a lot to me in my career,” Tavares said. “As best I can, I’ll try to treat it like any other game. Obviously, it probably won’t be like that . . . Whatever the reception is, I’ll just focus on playing and trying to play well.”

The Islanders won the first meeting against Tavares, 4-0 at Toronto on Dec. 29. They’ve excelled without their 28-year-old former captain and franchise center, rising to the top of the Metropolitan Division. But the Maple Leafs know Tavares has been worth every cent so far.

His 55 games have come with 33 goals. Tavares has 27 assists and is plus-15 for a 34-18-3 team that’s second in the Atlantic and has the look of a Stanley Cup contender.

“He’s a great pro,” coach Mike Babcock said. “So he’s a good example for our young, high-end quality players to look up to, to watch and to see what he does and get an understanding of what you have to do if you want to be great every day in the league.”

Linemate Zach Hyman indeed called him a “role model” in the locker room.

“A great leader, brings it every day,” Hyman said. “His preparation is second to none.”

Tavares is just happy living his childhood dream.

“When I made the decision, it felt right to me,” he said. “I felt it was the best thing for me and my career.”